Community members raised a bottle of Texas spring water in celebration of the Lone Star State
Nearly 100 event-goers attended the 34th annual Toast to Texas on Monday at the Sebastopol House Historic Site to commemorate the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence, said Kreschendalyn Elley Backus, Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapter president.
“I think it went really well,” Backus said. “People need to know what happened. People need to know that a lot of these men came here just to do this, some of them had only been here for a few weeks or a few days just to write the Declaration of Independence, and a lot of them chose to stay. They came here, and their families fought in the American Revolution, and they came here because they wanted to create that here, and then for 10 years, they fought to join the United States.”
Seguin resident Kate Clinton said the toast was a great first impression of her newly-adopted community.
“This is our first time because we just moved here, [but] I liked it,” Clinton said. “I liked the diversity of it, the various speakers, and the high school choir and trumpeters.”
The Abishai Mercer Dickson chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted the event and made a few additions to this year’s line-up, chapter past President Karen Willis said.
“We had a great turnout today and had some new people involved this year that we haven’t had before, so that’s a wonderful thing,” Willis said. “We had the Seguin High School Chamber Choir come and sing, and it was awesome. We had [Tom] Townley come and sing, which was great, and the three gentlemen from HiJack County were wonderful.”
Area officials and community members carried flags while the names of the delegates were read. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher raised a bottle of water, toasting to the Lone Star State.
“I thought it was wonderful,” Willis said. “It’s a great event. We wish there was more participation that comes out, but we also understand that people work. The Daughters go on rain or shine; we always put the event on. It’s just an awesome way to celebrate Texas history and Texas Independence Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.