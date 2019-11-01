Volunteer ticket takers for years suffered the elements from inside the wooden ticket booths that were stationed at the entrances of Erwin Lee Field.
However, things changed this year after Navarro High School’s agricultural mechanics students designed and built four ticket booths for the stadium.
“The old ones were either too cold, too hot, too wet or too moldy,” Kathie Epp, Navarro High School academic dean and athletic secretary, said. “Getting to watch this was incredible. Watching the boys put it all together was so much fun.”
Under the guidance of agricultural science teacher Kurt Griewahn and CMC maintenance manager Danny Avalos, the students crafted four metal buildings with air conditioning and heating.
“It was a sudden project. It was a big one,” Griewahn said. “There were four different groups of students that worked on it separately. They did, for the most part, the majority of the work and then we came in in the summertime and finished it up. I wanted to get them done before the games started.”
The students visited with Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter, Principal Gary Haass and Epp to discuss potential projects for them to work on that the campus needed, NHS student Maverick Kohlenberg said.
After the students spoke to the administrators, they drew up designs, materials lists and a complete scope of work to present to the educators.
“We drew it up, gave them a budget and they said ‘let’s get on it,’” Kohlenberg said. “It felt really good to do this. We made it out of some really good material and I feel like it is going to last a really long time.”
Getting to begin a project from the pitch was a learning opportunity for the students, Avalos said.
“There was a need and we worked that project from beginning to end where we understood what the challenge was, what the needs were,” he said. “We walked the kids all the way from infancy to the completion of the project and how it typically works.”
The project and the partnership between CMC and the district is beneficial for everyone, Haass said.
“For one of the large corporate members of our community to work with us has been quite the experience for these kids, especially when they are working on something that is this visible,” he said. “It has given the kids an opportunity to see how their work can contribute within their community and we’re very proud of all of the work they’ve done.”
The ticket booths are only the first project, Instructional Technologist Betsy Flood said.
“Last year they did their first project, non-competitively, we had a need,” she said. “The students walked through the entire project with professionals and learned project management, the scope of the entire work from billing of materials, planning drawing, everything. This year, they are going to have a really complicated project for competition in ag mechanics show. These kids are excited.”
