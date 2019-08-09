A family is bringing the community together to honor the legacy of their father while raising funds for students this weekend.
Allan Dreibrodt was a prominent member of the Seguin community until his passing in 2017 due to complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. However, his legacy lives on in the Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser.
Dreibrodt spent eight years as an agriculture teacher at Seguin High School until becoming a banker at Wells Fargo, where he continued to work even after being diagnosed with the disease, his daughter and event organizer Dalena Krueger said.
“My daddy was a very dedicated member of the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the (Guadalupe County) Fair board and was also president of all three of those associations,” Krueger said. “He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1989.
“The doctor gave him six months to five years to live and he told the doctor he was gonna prove him wrong. And he did, he lived for 30 years before passing.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS is a rare disease that affects the brain and spinal cord cells causing loss of muscle control.
In 1998, the former school teacher wrote his memoirs to share his story with the world. However, due to funding issues, the book would not release until several years prior to his passing. Before his death, Dreibrodt made it clear that he wished for all profits made by the book to be donated toward agriculture scholarships, which eventually led to the inspiration for the Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser, Krueger said.
“So that’s what made us decide once he passed away that we were going put that money towards two scholarships during our first year,” she said. “After that, we started on with the foundation and started raising money to support more kids in agriculture.”
This year’s event will start at 5 p.m. at the Columbus Club Hall (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall), sporting all manner of entertainment from live and silent auctions to live music with local musicians Clint Taft and the Buckwild Band, said Brannon Dreibrodt, son of Allan Dreibrodt and an event organizer.
Guests will have the opportunity to bid on about 140 items in the live and silent auctions.
“We’ve got packages from the University of Texas, including game tickets, behind the scenes stuff, concert tickets, quilts, baskets, crosses, deep-sea fishing trips. I mean, you name it, it’s in there,” he said. “A large majority of the items are provided by businesses in the community and some things are homemade.”
The former educator’s son even managed to include skills he learned from his father into the auction.
“One piece that I donated, I used my dads tools and the knowledge that he gave me and built an outdoor sofa and an outdoor patio table that when you lift the middle section up, there’s a cooler down underneath it to be able to have beer and stuff like that in there,” Brannon said. “My father was a jack of all trades, he could do anything, he could fix anything.”
Organizers are also hosting a card raffle for a pair of guns.
Last year’s fundraiser was a success, raising more than $41,000, however, Brannon says his father would focus more on spreading support for students than a dollar sign.
“We hope we can raise whatever we can,” he said. “Everything that we get is all going back to the kids. So everything that we get is beautiful. We’d love to reach $100,000, but, we’re just gonna go for whatever we can get because everything we get is going back into the community and back to these kids.”
Tickets will run for $25 including a meal catered by Johnny’s Bar-B-Que. However, tickets do not include drinks, Brannon said.
“I view it like you’re going to spend $25 anyway on a weekend to have fun, why not spend it, still have that fun, have great food, and be able to use that money and put that money into these kids and in the community,” Brannon said. “That way you can have fun and help your community.”
Those who wish to purchase tickets can find them at Gift and Gourmet or at Johnny’s Bar-B-Que or purchased directly from the Dalena Krueger 830-832-1476 or Brannon Dreidbrodt at 830-305-6037.
