Hundreds of journeymen and apprentices from around the state are grabbing their tool belts and hard hats and heading to the Nolte Island Park this weekend.
About 54 journeymen teams and 124 apprentices are set to compete in the 23rd Annual Texas Lineman’s Rodeo starting at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday at Nolte Island Park, 2220 FM 466.
“The linemen’s rodeo is a venue for electric utilities to compete against one another in jobs that they could possibly do in real life,” said Bobby Christmas, GVEC senior executive manager, and Texas Linemen’s Rodeo Association chairman. “It’s also a venue for the family to come watch because it is very family-friendly. It lets them see what mom or dad do for a living, working lines and restoring power in outages.”
GVEC plans to have three journeymen teams, made up of three people each and 10 apprentices competing while five apprentices from Seguin Electric Utilities are representing the city of Seguin. There also are 25 teams ready to fire up the pits for barbecue bragging rights in the rodeo’s barbecue competition.
The apprentices participating are expected to compete in a pole climb, hurt man rescue, two mystery events and take a written test.
“They’ll have a pole climb with a 40-foot pole and an egg in a basket. They have to transfer the egg from one basket to another and come down without cracking or breaking it,” Christmas said. “It’s an idea of how smooth of a climber they are. Then we have the hurt man rescue in which we have a 165-pound mannequin up on a pole and they have to go up and rescue that mannequin in less than three minutes.”
For the written test, which they take on Friday, they have to answer 50 questions from the Linemen and Cable men’s book in 25 minutes, Christmas said.
The apprentices also undergo a tool inspection where all their tools are inspected to ensure they’re safe to use, he said.
The journeymen teams also are competing in a pole climb, hurt man rescue and mystery events, Christmas said.
“I don’t know what the mystery events are, but I know there will be two journeymen up on the pole and there will be a groundsman,” he said. “They’re going to have a job to perform usually with 8-foot sticks. They can’t touch the conductors and minimal approach.”
The linemen’s rodeo shows what an electric lineman does on a day to day basis, Seguin Electric Utilities Director Clarence Smith said.
“By watching these highly trained individuals at the rodeo, you get a glimpse of what it takes to keep the electricity powering our homes and businesses,” Smith said.
Christmas agreed.
“We hear a lot about the military and a lot about the first responders, which their job is hugely important to the safety of our country,” he said. “Linemen they are out in the worst kind of weather restoring power and most people never see the person out there working.
“Without that lineman out in the field we would not get the lights back on especially during storms.”
Many of the people Christmas meets at the rodeo aren’t aware of what it takes to get the power back on.
“They just assumed somebody flipped a switch in some control center somewhere,” he said.
Those who compete in the Texas Linemen’s Rodeo on Saturday have a chance to make it to the International Linemen Rodeo in Kansas City in October.
