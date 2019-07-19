A local veteran’s organization is extending a hand to one of its own and hosting a fundraiser in his honor.
The American Legion Post 245 is hosting a special ride on Saturday to raise money for longtime member Jay Macleod, who is a 12-year Army veteran and six-year member of the American Legion. When the organization members heard that he was having a hard time paying the medical bills for his pancreatic problems, they jumped at the chance to help.
“Macleod works for Walmart so he’s got some insurance but it doesn’t cover everything, so theres still an amount of debt that needs to be paid off,” American Legion Riders Post 245 Secretary Felisa Ramirez said. “The American Legion is the largest veterans organization in the country so when we saw that one of our own needed assistance, we decided to have the benefit at our post. Everything that we make at the event will go straight to the family.”
The event will host all manner of entertainment in order to raise money for Macleod.
“Everybody can participate,” Ramirez said. “If you have a bike and you want to ride and register, join us. If you don’t have a bike and you just want to come and eat, you can.”
Registration for the ride starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 10:30 a.m. After that, the motorcycles will embark on a 100- to 150-mile ride that will take participants around the Seguin and Floresville areas.
“We talked to some of the establishments along the way like some of the little watering holes and we can stop there to give them the opportunity to make money, but also give our riders the chance to either buy water, soda or beer, or whatever, and then continue coming back towards our post,” Ramirez said.
Guests can purchase a meal prepared by the members at the event.
“We’ll be selling lunch plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they’ll be $5,” Ramirez said. “You get sausage, beans, potato salad and any of the drinks you can buy off the American Legion canteen. Our members will be cooking, basically all the leg work will be done by the American Legion workers, so all the profits can be donated to the family.”
If biking 150 miles doesn’t sound like a pleasant way to spend the afternoon then there other ways that the Legion plans to raise money for the warrior, including a raffle and silent auction.
The raffle that will be held is the Legion’s unique twist on the traditional formula.
“We’re going to be doing what we call the 52 card raffle,” she said. “We have a handgun that’s been donated by one of the riders. We’ll sell each raffle card for $10 and it’s a one-in-52 chance because there’s 52 cards in a deck. Anyone who wants to participate can. When the card is bought, we rip the card in half and put one half in a bucket and mix it all up. When we pull it out, that’s the person that wins the gun.”
The event will be hosted at the American Legion Post 245, 618 E. Kingsbury St. Registration for the ride is $10 plus an additional $5 for passengers.
