Most people know what it’s like to get into a dispute — or heated argument — with someone who just refuses to see things the other person’s way.
The back and forth is exhausting and time consuming. Sometimes it is even too much for an impartial judge to handle. That’s when a outsider mediator is called in to help to more amicably settle disputes.
Central Texas Alternative Dispute Resolution Inc. in San Marcos helps people in the surrounding counties solve some of these types of differences, Dispute Resolution Center Director Martha Joyce said.
“A mediator guides the parties through this process to come up with a solution that’s a win-win for both instead of an ‘I got you’ or ‘I got it all,’” Joyce said. “To make it a win-win for both parties, the mediator gets the conversation going and keeps the conversation going. Compromising, that’s what it is all about is a compromise.”
Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center is a Texas nonprofit organization serving Central Texas with the principal purpose of providing the citizens of the county and surrounding counties with access to affordable, quality, effective, alternative dispute resolution services, including mediation, negotiation, facilitation and conciliation, said Randolph Goodman, community liaison. The Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center also provides education and training regarding alternative dispute resolution services, he said.
The nonprofit in recent weeks worked toward a compromise with Guadalupe County Commissioners Court. The court voted Tuesday to unanimously approve a contract with Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center.
Counties served include Comal, Caldwell, Hays and Guadalupe, Joyce said. Central Texas has collected alternative dispute resolution funds from all but Guadalupe, she said.
The center provides services for people involved in cases in Seguin, Guadalupe County, Joyce said. The county, and others around here, have collected alternative dispute resolution funds for years, ever since the state legislature set up the fund, which is collected as a fee when court cases are filed.
“There’s a state legislation passed back in the 1980s that allows counties to collect ADR funds,” Joyce said. “We’re not asking for anything other than what they’re collecting currently. All that can be used for is alternative dispute resolution. It can’t be used for anything else.”
Guadalupe County has saved the funds and has yet to put them to use. Dispute Resolution Center wants to start receiving some of those funds, Joyce said.
“We are asking the commissioners court for the Alternative Dispute Resolution funds that they collect on a monthly basis,” she said. “If you file a case in district court or county court, they collect a $10 fee. We are asking for those funds so we can continue to provide the mediation services at reduced price to the unserved and underserved in Guadalupe County.”
Dispute Resolution Center previously provided mediation services for cases filed in Guadalupe County at a discounted rate, the same discounted rate received by parties in the other three counties, Joyce said.
Guadalupe County over the years has collected more than $350,000 in alternative dispute resolution funds, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The funds have accumulated in an account, he said.
“Right now, in the bank we have about $374,000,” Kutscher said. “Last year, it brought in about $24,000. It’s pretty consistent year to year.”
He said Central Texas Dispute Resolution wished to solidify a contract with the county to use the funds.
Officials in Comal County said they sent the funds to the organization for years, and for good reason.
“I’m not involved in any of the usage. Everything I hear about it is very positive,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We’re renovating the Landa Building into a courts building for county courts at law that is going to include a conference room for alternative dispute resolution.”
His county paid Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center just fewer than $57,000 for services in 2019, Krause said. Comal County currently has nearly $35,000 in ADR funds saved, he said.
Judge Charles A. Stephens II of Comal County Court at Law No. 2 refers litigants to use mediation services, he said. The services provide an opportunity for both sides to come together and hash out some aspects of their cases before standing before the judge for resolution, Stephens said.
It helps free up time some use haggling in court, time the judge can use to hear more cases, he said. Sometimes the litigants just want to be heard, Stephens said.
“They want to tell their story to somebody, whoever that may be,” he said. “As much as I appreciate that, I understand that time wise ... you’re not going to be able to hear somebody get their story out just because they want to tell their story. They want to get it off their chest and I understand that but sometimes it works better in a mediator process.”
Guadalupe County Commissioners Court worked diligently to hammer out a contract with the Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center’s leadership, Kutscher said. Both sides were able to iron out an amicable resolution, Kutscher said.
“We’ve been working with all the district judges and others to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” he said. “Right now everybody is in agreement that this will be a good thing and will help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.