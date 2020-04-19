A Seguin resident’s hard work as a volunteer with the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines has earned her high praise.
Jill Nash was nominated and selected as the Division Adult Volunteer of the Year for the Young Marines, Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Commander and Founder Dina Dillon said.
“I’m so proud,” Dillon said. “I’m proud of her. It’s … showing that our little unit packs a mighty punch with volunteerism and being available and promoting the program, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Nash was among thousands of other nominees spanning seven states, including Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado for the Division Volunteer of the Year title, Dillon said.
“Out of those units that submitted adults, she was chosen,” Dillon said. “She stood out for being able to step up to volunteer. She ended up this year going to the public affairs course, she volunteered to be available for summer trips with the program, and [she had] a lot of volunteer hours with just our unit alone.”
Nash joined the Young Marines program three years ago to support her son Logan, who has expressed an interest in the military since he was 6 years old.
“We had to wait until he was 8 because of the minimum age, and so once he was 8, we hit the ground running,” Nash said.
As Nash became more involved with the program, she noticed the educational opportunities it offers children and parents, she said.
“Things began to unfold as to how it benefits the adult volunteers,” Nash said. “You get to see the children grow and see how the program changes the lives of the youth, and you see how the program teaches the adults teamwork, leadership, and discipline just as it does the kids.”
Nash holds many roles within the program. She serves as the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines public affairs correspondent and participates in hundreds of hours of community service efforts. However, a majority of her work is done as the programs adjutant, she said.
“It’s pretty much data entry, making sure that the children’s objectives are fulfilled and completed in the system, making sure that everything in the database is up to date — kind of like an office manager,” Nash said. “I also assist the regimental commander in any type of paperwork they may need.”
When Nash and her family learned of her nomination, they jumped for joy, she said.
“They couldn’t believe it,” she said. “They were like, ‘What? No way?’ But one thing that’s most important is our program is full of many wonderful adult volunteers, and anyone in our unit would have been up for this award and is just as qualified. It should be shared with everybody, because it takes a great team to make this happen for the kids.”
Nash will now go against five other Division Volunteer of the Year winners for the title of National Adult Volunteer of the Year, Dillon said.
“When you work really hard, you never work for the intention of receiving a prize,” Nash said. “Especially when you’re volunteering for a program with your children because you’re there to see your children succeed. But to know that the hard work you put in pays off in a little bit of a way is rewarding even though you don’t do it for the glory.”
