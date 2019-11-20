The Seguin man who was displaced from his home following a fire last Thursday, also lost his pet, a fire official said.
The blaze that was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of West Ireland Street resulted in a total loss of the home and death of the homeowner’s pit bull, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said Tuesday.
“This one had one dog pass away,” he said.
Through preliminary investigation, authorities ruled the fire started as an accident in a front bedroom of the house, Dreiss said.
No people were hurt in the fire. Firefighters took hours battling the blaze due to issues presented by the construction of the very old house, officials said.
Fire totally consumed the building, Dreiss said.
“It’s a total loss,” he said. “The appraisal district had it valued at about $47,000. It’s going to cost far more than that to replace it.”
Rebuilding the home to its previous specifications could cost upwards of $160,000, Dreiss said. He was unsure of a precise number but said investigators generally consider the value of contents lost in a fire to be between about $5,000 and $10,000.
“It was a fully furnished home,” Dreiss said.
He said the investigation into the fire is over the case is closed.
The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and arriving firefighters found heavy flames at the front of the house, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
A male resident was on the scene and an ambulance crew quickly assessed him but did not take him to a hospital, the chief said. No one else reported injuries related to the blaze.
