Local animal shelters, volunteers, fosters and rescues do their best to get as many animals out of the cages as soon as possible and into loving homes.
However, there are some that never make it.
In honor of those furry friends, the Seguin Animal Foundation is joining in the national movement of Remember Me Thursday at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday in Central Park.
“It’s a national event that honors or remembers the adoptable animals that have been euthanized or died needlessly in a shelter,” Colleen Supulver, Animal Rescue Foundation president, said.
The local organization has sponsored the event for the past several years. This year’s ceremony will include guest speakers, a candlelight vigil and more, Supulver said.
“Because we work to save animals, it’s only right that we remember the ones that we couldn’t save — that’s what Remember Me Thursday is all about.”
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 6.5 million “companion” animals enter shelters annually — about 3.3 million dogs and 3.2 million cats. Out of those millions, 1.5 million are euthanized.
“People seem to think that shelters are an adoption agency — they’re not. And people seem to think if they give their dogs to the shelters, that the shelter’s going to find them a new home and everything’s going to be fine — It won’t,” Supulver said. “People have to realize that when they turn that animal in, that animal has a good chance of dying. If you simply hand over an animal to a shelter, that automatically tells them that the animal is unwanted. Nobody’s going to come to get them.”
The clock is ticking for animals that have been placed in shelters due to laws in place that are streamlining their extermination, Supulver said.
“In Guadalupe County, the law says they have three days before the animal can be euthanized,” she said. “If the animal is a stray, then after three days it will be deemed unwanted and can be put down at any time. If somebody goes in and surrenders the animal, then it can be put down immediately.”
There is an infinite amount of ways an animal can end up in a shelter. However, the most common situations include stray animals brought in by worried pedestrians, animals rescued from troubled homes or situations, or ones surrendered to a shelter by owners who simply cannot take care of them, the ASPCA site said.
Supulver said the best way to help animals that are living in shelters is by owners taking precautionary measures of their own.
“Getting your pet spayed and neutered is the key to success,” she said. “There’s no excuse why these animals cannot be fixed. We have spay and neuter programs in town and there are even some that have pre-spay and neuter programs so there’s really no excuse.”
For those looking to help sheltered animals, but have no room to adopt, there are options. People can volunteer to assist at shelters or donate goods like blankets, pet food, newspapers, toys and more to make the pets’ lives a little easier, the ASPCA site said.
Each month, ARF is pulling more and more dogs from the shelters in hopes of saving their lives while finding them good homes, Supulver said.
To help those willing to foster, ARF has programs to give some added assistance.
“We also offer assistance to individuals with vet bills and food costs to keep these dogs and cats out of shelters,” she said.
For more information about Remember Me Thursday or the Seguin Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), visit their website at www.arf-texas.org or call (830)433-2458.
