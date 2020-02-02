A gas station with an eye on customer’s appetites and fuel tanks is making its way to Seguin next month.
Construction of a QuikTrip is slated to begin as early as February in northeast corner of Austin Street and Interstate 10, Seguin Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker said.
The Oklahoma-based chain is hoping to draw in customers through its high standards for customer service and quality food, QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said.
“Here at QuikTrip we’re not shy or bashful about this, but we believe that our employees are the best in the business, so we believe that our customer experiences are going to be better than anywhere else,” Thornbrugh said. “This will be one of our newer models in regards to the design and the look. We’ve gone beyond motor fuels and convenience store items and are getting into fresh foods, and this one will offer that as well.”
In addition to customers fuel needs, the store is offering a medley of food ranging from ice cream to breakfast scrambles, Thornbrugh said.
“We’re stepping it up a little bit to where we’re preparing fresh foods inside our store,” he said. For example, we’re making pizzas, breakfast items, and barbecue sandwiches, so our menu to the consumer and the varieties are going to continue to grow as we get better and better.”
QuikTrip’s recent foray into the food world is due to an ever-evolving market, Thornbrugh said.
“We compete with everybody now, fast food restaurants, specialty stores and grocery guys,” he said. “So it’s a tough competitive world right now. Everyone’s trying to grow their business these days, which is smart, and quite frankly, we’re battling everybody on the consumer’s stomach, and we’re pretty darn good at it.”
Although this store is the first in Seguin, it is one link in a large chain as there are currently 19 operational stores in the San Antonio and Austin areas with about 15 to 20 more slated to be built over the years, Thornbrugh said.
“We’ve only been in the area for about a year, but we think [Seguin] is a wonderful opportunity to expand,” he said. “It takes a long time to find the right spot of where we want to be and get everything under contract. But actually, this store has been quicker than the norm for us because we’re familiar with the area and more familiar with the zoning requirements and legal obstacles.”
QuikTrip’s newest addition to the area is a positive step in the growth of Seguin, Schneuker said.
“It’s a new retailer, and I think it’s going to continue to open up further opportunities for other retailers to look at the city,” he said. “And I know QuikTrip is excited to come into this market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.