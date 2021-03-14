After realizing the futility of her fight against a fire in her garage, a Guadalupe County mother tried to rush back in the house with one thing on her mind: saving her children.

Confronted with the possibility of her children being trapped inside the house, Brianna Pettinger said she freaked out. But her fears were quickly eased when she realized her 12-year-old son Jayden had taken the initiative.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.