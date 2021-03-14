If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Fire destroyed her family's home but Brianna Pettinger thinks of how fortunate she, her three children and their three dogs were to survive the harrowing ordeal Friday, March 12, 2021, amid the remnants of their home in Guadalupe County.
Deon Williams (from left) and Brianna Pettinger watch their son Kaelyx as the 4-year-old searches through the rubble of their burned out home to recognize destroyed toys and other items Friday, March 12, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Kaelyx, 4, and his mother Brianna Pettinger walk away from all that remains of their home on Friday, March 12, 2021, after a fire destroyed it and all of its contents on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Carrying a bag of items a neighbor just donated and a set of dog chains he picked up from the rubble, Deon Williams on Friday, March 12, 2021, checks out the SUV destroyed in the house fire that also demolished his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
After a fire destroyed the farm home where she and her family lived last week, Brianna Pettinger surveys the wreckage left behind on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Fire destroyed her family's home but Brianna Pettinger thinks of how fortunate she, her three children and their three dogs were to survive the harrowing ordeal Friday, March 12, 2021, amid the remnants of their home in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Deon Williams (from left) and Brianna Pettinger watch their son Kaelyx as the 4-year-old searches through the rubble of their burned out home to recognize destroyed toys and other items Friday, March 12, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Kaelyx, 4, and his mother Brianna Pettinger walk away from all that remains of their home on Friday, March 12, 2021, after a fire destroyed it and all of its contents on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Carrying a bag of items a neighbor just donated and a set of dog chains he picked up from the rubble, Deon Williams on Friday, March 12, 2021, checks out the SUV destroyed in the house fire that also demolished his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
After realizing the futility of her fight against a fire in her garage, a Guadalupe County mother tried to rush back in the house with one thing on her mind: saving her children.
Confronted with the possibility of her children being trapped inside the house, Brianna Pettinger said she freaked out. But her fears were quickly eased when she realized her 12-year-old son Jayden had taken the initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.