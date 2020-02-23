A local nonprofit organization is ready to ‘let the good times roll” with it’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The Seguin Education Foundation Presents Fat Tuesday as its newly revamped fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Seguin Events Complex - Coliseum.
“Previously, it’s been Denim and Diamonds,” Executive Director Laura Torres said. “There’s not really a specific Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday event in Seguin and we just wanted to change things up a little. We wanted to breathe some fresh air to the event.”
This year’s fundraiser will feature Cajun cuisine and music from the Texas Lutheran University Jazz Band, as well as Mardi Gras favorites — beads and masks.
“We’re going to have a creole bar so people can chose what they want,” she said. “There will be red beans and rice, some different sauces, shrimp, sausage and rice. We’ll have hurricanes as well.”
The icing on the almost two dozen King Cakes is for guests to find one of 20 babies that are hidden within the festive dessert.
“Whoever finds a baby can find me the night of and we’ll have gift cards to local businesses,” Torres said.
Guests will have the opportunity to bid on items in both the live and silent auctions and try their hand at winning one of the top four raffle prizes.
This year’s takes include a $1,500 travel voucher from Ascott Travel, a pair of 1K diamond earrings from St. Anthony’s Jewelry, an Apple Watch and a $200 gift certificate to D&D Farm and Ranch.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Seguin Education Foundation’s classroom grant program.
Seguin ISD teachers are encouraged to apply for a grant to help enhance the teaching experience in their classrooms, Torres said.
Tickets to the event are $45 while raffle tickets are $20. Both tickets are available at KWED and Gift and Gourmet.
“We’re really excited about this,” she said. “People can dress up if they want in Mardi Gras flair, or they can come business casual.”
