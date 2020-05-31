Guadalupe County residents and business owners will be presented a chance to voice concerns about an upcoming change in the county.
County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder has proposed changing the fire code, but before Guadalupe County Commissioners Court makes a final decision on the changes, they will allow community members to speak up.
“The fire marshal’s office is intending to hold a workshop and public hearing prior to amendment of the fire code,” Pinder said. “We’ll be presenting the order to adopt the code in the workshop, the proposed amendments, and the proposed fee schedule.”
From there, commissioners court is expected to hold a public hearing related to the fire code, he said. Concerned business owners in unincorporated areas of the county will be allowed opportunities to discuss the changes in the fire code that would affect their businesses, Pinder said.
A fire code regulates commercial establishments for fire life safety, he said. Guadalupe County currently operates under the 2006 International Fire Code, which the county adopted Sept. 24, 2010, Pinder said.
The fire marshal’s office has recommended the county go to the 2018 International Fire Code.
“What this allows us to do is conduct fire life safety inspections, building and plan reviews, fire prevention and regulate commercial development,” Pinder said. “The fire code adoption does not pertain to residential structures. It does, however, apply to multi-family dwellings of four units or more.”
Pinder said his office has been working on updating the county’s fire code for about a year and a half. The new code addresses the county’s needs, Pinder said. Fire code officials are allowed to amend the International Fire Code to suit the needs of the jurisdiction they represent, he said.
So for certain things that don’t apply, Pinder said he is able to extract them from the code so it better suits Guadalupe County.
“The major thing for the county would be regulation of fireworks,” he said. “Fireworks are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county and in the cities they’re not. We have to amend the code to reflect that there are no fireworks violations (in the unincorporated areas of the county).”
Major changes to the code will include sprinkler system requirements and assemblies to protect against fires, Pinder said. Those changes will focus on places where people gather, he said.
Many other jurisdictions have vetted the 2018 code, which is why Guadalupe County plans to use it. Pinder said the code and changes don’t apply to farm and ranch activities or residential structures for non-commercial use.
He envisions the process including Tuesday’s 9 a.m. workshop meeting at commissioners court to discuss the code change in an open forum, then a public hearing. If things go well, the new fire code should be in effect by about the beginning of July, Pinder said.
“The proposal is to adopt the fire code June 9 but not implement it until July 1,” he said. “It gives business owners the opportunity to be made aware the fire code has changed and if they have any pending projects it allows them to get all the necessary paperwork in to be compliant with the current code not the 2018 code.”
He suggested anyone with questions contact his office or attend the upcoming meetings regarding the fire code.
