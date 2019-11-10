With its origins dating back to the end of the “War to End All Wars,” Veterans Day has taken on different iterations and continues to remain an important holiday here.
No one understands that more than Seguin-born, Marion-bred veteran Reno Reiley. The son of a World War II vet, Reiley, recognizes the holiday’s importance and doesn’t fail to celebrate all veterans of the past every November.
“Veterans Day is a day to honor all veterans that have served in the military regardless of where they served, just the fact that they served,” he said. “I have met a lot of veterans throughout the years, especially the last couple years since I’ve been involved with the American Legion here and on the state level. Any veteran that has served during a conflict or not should be honored for their sacrifice in joining and serving the military.”
Veterans Day first was known as Armistice Day in honor of the end of WWI, which officially ended June 28, 1919, with the Treaty of Versailles’ signing, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website. WWI fighting ended about seven months earlier at the eleventh hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.
Early on, Veterans Day honored vets of WWI. But then came other wars and Congress changed things so that Nov. 11 recognized United States veterans of all wars.
It just so happens that Reiley, himself is such a veteran.
After graduating from Marion High School in 1966, Reiley made plans to go into the law enforcement field. He knew that would have to wait until he was 21 years old, and he spent a year at then-Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos.
As the war in Vietnam continued to heat up, more and more people were enlisting, and others were drafted into service, Reiley said. Having had a father and an uncle with prior military experience, he thought it only right to do his duty.
“It was a thing going on, and a lot of them were joining the military because of the Vietnam war in full bloom. I figured I’d go into the Air Force because I figured at some point or another I’d probably end up being drafted,” Reiley said. “So I said I probably should just go on and get it over with, go and serve my four years in the military.”
He spent basic training and security police training at nearby Lackland Air Force Base before being deployed in January 1968 to Germany.
A kid from Texas showing up in Germany in January figured out one thing really quickly even before he got into his job assignment, Reiley said.
“It was cold, and I had an assignment as security police,” Reiley said. “I didn’t work the law enforcement portion; I worked the security portion guarding aircraft and munitions sites.”
He said he was responsible for securing F4 and F103 jets. His time overseas went pretty smoothly, Reiley said.
He doesn’t recall any dramatic or traumatic events during his time in the Air Force, he said. He met a few buddies and traveled a bit around Europe.
One thing he does recall being awestruck and filled with reverence for military men who had served before him and died across the pond, Reiley said.
“One of the sites in Belgium and the German area we visited was the U.S. national cemeteries in those areas, in Luxembourg and Belgium, which was unique. We paid respects to our World War II veterans that never came home,” he said of himself and his military buddies. “I guess the things that kind of got to me was the number of graves. ‘Unknown but to God’ (was written on sites) where the body of a soldier who was not identified (rested). There was quite a few of those.
“I get sad that they weren’t able to be identified.”
After serving a few years overseas, he wrapped up his military career on a base in Missouri, was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant, came home, and eventually joined the Seguin Police Department, Reiley said.
He’s been involved with the American Legion for 35 years and then about 20 years ago became active. He’s currently serving his second stint as commander at American Legion Post 245 in Seguin.
Giving back to other veterans and other people is a part of his life. He has his military background to thank for the man he is today, Reiley said.
“I think the military taught me a lot and kind of forced me to grow up quickly,” he said. “I learned a lot. The discipline was there. I gained a respect for a lot of people.”
