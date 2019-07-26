A local pizza restaurant is giving children in the community the opportunity to learn the art of becoming a pizzaiolo or pizza maker.
Marco’s Pizza is holding pizza making classes in its kitchen for children ages 5 to 18 to learn how to work with dough and create their own masterpiece of a pie.
“This is something my wife and I came up with,” Marco’s Pizza Seguin franchisee Chad Gilson said. “I like this event because kids get excited about eating pizza and getting hands-on with it. It’s something kids really enjoy. I like doing things that are family-related because I have a big family. We have five kids so I like to do things that involve the whole family, not just adults.”
During the classes, the miniature chefs will get an apron, make their pizza and earn a junior pizza chef certificate at the end.
“They usually come in and put their apron on and wash their hands. They then get to feel the dough and stretch it out to the size they need,” Gilson said. “They get to put the sauce on, the cheese on and get to pick their own toppings. They then put it in the oven and watch it. When it comes out, they’re able to enjoy their pizza.”
A few children have gone through the class, including the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines, Gilson said.
“We split them up into two different groups. One was making their pizza and the other one was watching how the dough gets made before they switched,” Gilson said. “It was just tons of smiles. They love to get hands-on and see how things happen while they’re doing it. You get to eat the fruits of your labor.”
With large groups, Gilson said there is more flexibility on what they can do in the class.
“If we have smaller groups we probably won’t have the dough component,” he said.
All classes are held before regular store hours. To participate, Gilson said classes have to be held in a group setting.
While the class is all about fun, it does show the children to appreciate the work that goes into creating the perfect pie, Gilson said.
“I love seeing how kids light up when they see the end results of their pizza. It’s not like you just go to the store, pick one up and put it in the oven to cook,” he said. “It takes a little work to get your pizza made. I guess what it means to me is getting that hands-on experience. I just like how it gets them excited about pizza.”
Children and their chaperones can participate for $5 each, Gilson said.
For more information, call Marco’s Pizza Seguin at 830-560-9999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.