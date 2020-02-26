Speculation of a potential 28% decline in lake front property value has Seguin ISD taking a hard look at what the decreases could mean in terms of local and state funding.
What the district found was there would be minimal impact on the maintenance and operations side due to the new state funding system; however, there could be some decline in funding on the debt service side of the budget.
Recently, the Guadalupe County Appraisal District released a report from an independent auditor that showed all lake front properties could potentially see an average decline of 28% in value following the Lake Dunlap spill gate failure last May.
In a presentation to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, the district’s chief financial officer, Tony Hillberg, said he ran four scenarios of funding models for both the general fund and debt service based on property taxes and state funding.
Historically speaking, Hillberg said, the district has seen growth between 2-6% annually in property tax values.
“Could that 28% decline be absorbed and offset district-wide with other properties and their values increasing? There is a real possibility of that,” he said.
Hillberg said he used the current year’s property values combined with the state’s funding formulas — as set by House Bill 3 — as a baseline, then applied a 5%, 10% and 30% decline in overall property values district-wide, not just lake front properties for the general fund.
“In every single case, without exception, the state was offsetting dollar for dollar what we were losing in terms of local tax effort,” he said. “In fact, as we moved further and further into the decline, what I noticed was the overall funding was actually increasing ever so slightly.”
The two major funding sources — state funding and property taxes — equal about $61.7 million in revenue for the district, Hillberg said.
If the property taxes were to decline by 5% district wide, Seguin ISD could potentially see an increase in revenue of about $35,000 above what it would have seen at 0%, Hillberg said.
“Is that to say it is good if we have a decline? No, it’s not,” he said. “But from the M&O (maintenance and operations) side, the general operating side, the primary component of district operations, it would not be impacted as a result of a valuation decline and it is directly a result of the legislative adjustments to state funding.”
When applying the same scenarios, the district saw slightly more revenue, Hillberg said.
“Looking at the 10% valuation decline, we were up to an additional $67,000 of additional revenue, above and beyond what we have now,” he said. “And at 30%, we were just under $100,000 of additional revenue that we wouldn’t experience under the current valuations. Obviously, it’s not likely that we would experience even a 10% decline district-wide, but could we possibly see the 5% decline? It is possible.”
On the debt service side of the budget —Interest and Sinking — could be where the district would see a negative impact.
Hillberg explained that the district receives very little if any financial assistance from the state for bond indebtedness.
“The state does not come in and offset anything,” he said. “Right now, the state gives a very minimal amount of effort to assist with the district’s funding or give any fund for debt service payments.”
A healthy fund balance could help keep the district from having to raise the I&S taxes in a 5% overall decline in property values, Hillberg said.
“If we did have a 5% decline this year, then for next year, I do feel like we do have sufficient fund balance,” he said. “Our models have been sufficiently conservative. We’ve been modeling 0% growth for future projects, bonds and funding requests. I think it is very likely we would be able to avoid a situation where we would need to look at increasing our I&S tax rates in order to generate the local effort necessary to support the debt we currently have.”
Hillberg said the district will have a clearer picture when the preliminary tax values are made available at the end of April.
“We’ll have a good idea as to where values will land this year. It’s not likely that valuations are going to be much different than they would otherwise be because the valuation snapshot is the first of January,” he said. “Any impact that lake front valuation decline is likely not going to happen. If it happens at all, it would potentially be by next January and it could impact the ‘21- ‘22 school year.”
