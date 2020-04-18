Navarro ISD Board of Trustees named Wendi Russell as the lone finalist for the superintendent job.
The decision was announced following a special school board meeting on Tuesday night.
Russell is a 30-year veteran of education and currently serves as the interim superintendent at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD.
“I was speechless and humbled,” Russell said of the board’s selection. “I’m excited to accept the position and I’m looking forward to bringing my family to Navarro and to work with the community and all of the hardworking teachers and staff that are at Navarro ISD.”
Russell served as assistant superintendent of Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD prior to her stepping in as interim superintendent of the district in March. She also has served as assistant superintendent of VanAlstyne ISD.
The finalist has served as a middle school principal, technology consultant and elementary teacher, the release read.
While she sought a superintendent position, Russell admitted she hadn’t applied for many.
“It is not just about the district finding a good fit for them; It is about me finding a good fit for myself and my family,” she said.
When researching, Russell said Navarro was just what she was looking for in a district and a community.
“The way that Navarro ISD is the hub of the Geronimo community just drew me,” she said. “I loved that idea of that community family feel and that is what I’m looking for.”
Russell was one of almost 40 candidates who applied for the position, Board President Greg Gilcrease said.
“We had 39 applicants, and they were 39 good applicants,” he said. “Just to narrow it down to the ones to interview, we struggled.”
The board members viewed each of the applicants and pared their selection down to eight. They interviewed those candidates, then selected three for a second round of interviews, Gilcrease said.
“It is amazing the quality we got,” he said. “Each one had their strong points. I can’t speak against any of the final ones we had. It was a strong, strong group.”
After the final round of interviews, board members discussed what they were looking for in a superintendent to lead the district, Gilcrease said.
“We sat and discussed what we were looking for in a district, who we wanted to lead it and really her name was the one we all decided that this is who we want,” he said. “She has a lot of energy.”
With Russell’s background in curriculum and instruction, Gilcrease said it was the right choice for the district.
“We’re about to lose some key people at the district through retirement and we felt like we needed that,” he said.
Navarro is set to see unprecedented growth with new subdivisions planned in the area. It’s a challenge Russell said she is ready to face.
“Right now, I’m currently in a fast-growth district,” she said. “I am familiar with the challenges and with the housing additions that are coming in, I know we are going to have to be creative in our spaces and in how we utilize each and every room, every corner of every building to get the best bang for the buck every time until we decide how the district needs to look in the future.”
She applauded the board’s foresight in getting a demographic study and working ahead to plan for that growth.
Additionally, she noted the work of outgoing superintendent, Dee Carter.
“I have big shoes to fill because she’s done a phenomenal job with the programs that she’s offered to this point in keeping all of the kids in classrooms,” Russell said. “My goal is to continue the academic growth that is happening within the district and to also bring in some innovative courses.
The board has 21 days before it officially can offer Russell the position.
The Navarro School Board began searching for a new superintendent following Carter’s announcement of her retirement earlier this year. Carter plans to step down at the end of the spring semester.
“We hate to see Dee go, but we think she (Russell) is going to be a good fit,” Gilcrease said. “Mrs. Carter put us in a great position at this point and I think that Mrs. Russell is just going to build on what Dee has done for us.”
