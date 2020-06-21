The Seguin High School Matador Stadium is slated to tackle the incoming school year alongside students.
With a projected completion date of August, the multi-million dollar project is nearing the finish line with about 75% of the total construction complete as of Wednesday, Seguin ISD Associate Superintendent Bill Lewis said.
Last November, the long standing stadium crumbled as an excavator gnawed its teeth into the press box and bleachers as part of the arena’s demolition. Since then, the community has watched the arena’s rebirth as they ventured by the high school, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
“It’s exciting. We’ve gotten a lot of positive impact from the community,” Hoffmann said. “It’s a visible project, so when people drive by, they’ve been able to see the progress this summer and really since football season ended last year, that’s when the project started, at least the visible workforce there was coming in.”
Once complete, the new stadium will seat more than 8,200 attendees — about 2,800 seats on the visitor’s side and 5,400 on the home side, both sporting ADA compliant seating and wheelchair accessible ramps.
“The benefits of the new bleachers is that compared to the old stadium, everybody knew that there were gaps between the bleachers and the flooring, and that has all been taken care of with the new bleachers,” Hoffmann said. “They’re pretty much seamless.”
The new stadium will feature a plaza-style entrance with a concession stand and spirit store for visitors at the home entrance, as well as three ticket booths to help ease foot traffic, Hoffmann said.
The home side will also feature the restored Seguin High School clock near the entrance, Lewis said.
An increase in bathroom facilities built under the stands on both the home and visitors sides will have the ability to accommodate more than 100 people, a vast improvement from the previous stadium, Lewis said.
“I think we had maybe 35 restrooms total [in the previous stadium],” Lewis said. “Most of them were in a portable building, but now there is going to be adequate access and availability, so it will be nice [and] there shouldn’t be long lines.”
A two-story press box overlooks the arena that promises further advancements to the previous one, Hoffmann said.
The newly constructed press box has several rooms including a radio room, a room for coaches or scouts, a video room, and an elevator.
“I think that the press box and the ADA compliance and the elevator are some of the biggest noticeable differences,” Hoffmann said.
The Jack Taylor Field, which also received an upgrade in size to accommodate the SHS soccer team more comfortably, sits between the home and visitor bleachers, surrounded by a newly paved black track.
“[Previously] it was the smallest allowable soccer field, and now we have a larger full-sized soccer field allowable,” Lewis said. “We [also] moved the track out a little bit — this is the more traditional track shape, before it was a little bit tighter. It is still the same size; it is just a little longer and wider like a normal competitive track.”
Once the stadium is complete, the district hopes to throw a celebratory bash to commemorate the stadium’s rebirth, Hoffmann said.
“We’re not definite yet, but if football season goes as planned, we’ll probably do something prior to the first varsity game, maybe during a JV game,” he said. “With the COVID stuff going on, we’re a little bit limited as to what we can plan until we know what school is going to look like.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
