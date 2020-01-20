It wasn’t that long ago when there were public restrooms restricted to certain races and water fountains used to separate people in downtown Seguin.
Nelwyn Bogany remembers the times and the irony was not lost on her Monday morning as she sat and watched people of all races come together in Central Park to honor the legacy of slain civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The rest rooms were right here,” she said, pointing to an area inside the park. “Across the street was Lehmann’s. We couldn’t go in there and eat. You could go in there and buy things but you couldn’t eat at the counter.”
Things have changed tremendously since the late 1950s and throughout 1960s when discrimination and separation of the races was common here and across the country, Bogany said. She recognized Monday morning that the man so many showed up to honor that day, on the day the nation celebrates his birth, had a lot to do with the changing times.
”They’re much better,” Bogany said. “You can go in the stores now and they don’t follow you and see what you’re doing. You can go in the restaurants and eat and they don’t bother you.”
She and family members attended Monday’s annual symbolic march organized by members of the MLK Committee of Seguin. The march was just a portion of activities Monday that capped off several days of events recognizing the contributions of King and the holiday.
A lot of hard work and planning go into coordinating the events, said Joe Patterson Sr., MLK Committee vice president and treasurer.
“We meet next week for next year’s events,” he said. “Every month of the year we meet (on a) Thursday to prepare for next month.”
Between about 200 and 250 people participated in the march, Patterson estimated. He said the committee averages between 150 and 250 people to participate in the walk each year, though organizers have seen as many as 350-400 walking with them in some years.
While a wide range of people of many different walks of life walked the march route, more seasoned committee members are starting now to turn the reigns over to the younger generation of organizers, Patterson said. Involving younger people is a strategy to help ensure the activities continue into the future and people who weren’t around when King was active learn and know the history, he said.
“We’re getting to the point where we get worn out with it,” Patterson said. “Then we burn out and let it die. With the younger people, they come up with other ideas.”
One such idea was changing the route, he said. In previous years, the march began at Central Park and headed over to Texas Lutheran University.
But, it was difficult to get people to stick around for the speakers and remainder of the program, so a new route was established this year, said committee member Herman Lampkin Jr., one of the younger members who hopes to continue coming up with new, fresh ideas.
Starting at TLU and ending up at the park where music, food trucks, speakers and more could entertain the crowds outside seemed like an easy way to help expand the activities and get more people involved, Lampkin said.
“People could hang out all day,” he said. “It could make for more of a family atmosphere.”
Weather permitting, Lampkin said, marching to the park will continue into the future.
On Monday, several musical selections were performed and prayers extended to the heavens before this year’s keynote speaker, Mike Washington took to the gazebo to address the audience.
Washington offered a brief history of his life, which started in 1950s’ Austin, eventually made its way to Seguin and TLU, where he was a standout football player, and moved on to the University of Texas-Austin, where he has been an educational administrator for 40-plus years.
During his journey, Washington said he has met many instrumental people, some of whom he highlighted in his address. They all benefited from or helped carry on the works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as he has himself, Washington said.
He prayed that those in attendance Monday remember the late activist’s teachings and live as King did.
“I truly hope you can, in the spirit of Dr. King, continue to serve others in the humanities,” Washington said. ‘“God bless.”
King’s lessons of nonviolent protest and the way he helped change the world are lessons Larry Threadgill Sr. said he wants to impart upon his 13-year-old son Jay’shawn Hunt. The child knows King was important but is just beginning to grasp how and why, said Threadgill, who has participated in the MLK Day march here for a number of years.
“He doesn’t understand now but down the road he should understand what we’re doing today,” Threadgill said of his adopted son. “When you’re young, you don’t really understand. Being a teenager, you should start grasping what your parents were teaching you about the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.