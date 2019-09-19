Generally when the telephone call is answered, the person on the other end will claim to have kidnapped a person’s family member, demand ransom money for the loved one’s safe return, try to intimidate the would-be victim and do it all with great haste.
Some people are getting nervous and giving in to the demands but they shouldn’t. It’s just another scam.
Instances of such “virtual kidnapping” extortion calls have been on the rise recently in Texas, according to a written statement released from the San Antonio Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“In the last several weeks, multiple law enforcement agencies have seen a rise in the number of victims reporting they have fallen prey to this scam and have been defrauded out of large sums of money,” the statement read. “Authorities believe many more individuals have been victimized as well but have not reported the incidents to law enforcement, either out of fear or embarrassment. Individuals, families and small businesses have all been the targets of the calls.”
No actual kidnapping takes place in the ruse.
Authorities have taken many reports of the calls recently in the Rio Grande Valley, the FBI statement read. FBI officials decided to warn people across the state because they believe the scammers could target others in South and Central Texas.
Locally, the Seguin Police Department has taken no reports of virtual kidnapping, Officer Tanya Brown, the department’s spokeswoman, said.
“Unfortunately, the internet age has allowed scammers to operate without coming face to face with their victims,” Brown said. “Although we have not received any of these particular cases, scams continue to thrive and evolve.”
SPD has developed an education program to teach citizens ways of protecting themselves from scams, she said. The department has hosted three events this year aimed at scam prevention.
“The Seguin Police Department encourages anyone who receives a suspicious call use due diligence and avoid proving personal information,” Brown said. “Attempt to contact the alleged victim via text, social media or voice call. Be suspicious of any call that keeps you on the phone and/or forbids you from contacting the alleged victim.”
Virtual kidnapping and other types of schemes usually involve an individual or a criminal organization, the FBI said in its news release. The perpetrators contact their victims on the telephone, typically, and use co-conspirators in efforts to convince victims of the legitimacy of the threats.
“Callers, sometimes representing themselves as members of a drug cartel or corrupt law enforcement, will typically provide the victim with specific instructions, to ensure safe ‘return’ of the allegedly kidnapped individual,” the FBI statement read. “Most schemes use various techniques to instill a sense of fear, panic, and urgency in an effort to rush the victim into making a very hasty decision. Instructions usually require the ransom payment be made immediately and typically by wire transfer.”
The crooks try to prevent their targets from verifying the status and location of the “kidnapped” loved ones, the statement read. They also attempt to convince targets that someone is watching them and they were personally targeted.
“In reality, many of these callers are outside of the United States, simply making hundreds of calls, possibly using phone directories or other phone lists,” the FBI said.
Anyone who suspects they have been targeted for a virtual kidnapping or other scheme should contact law enforcement immediately.
San Antonio FBI is committed to working with our state and local law enforcement officers to increase public awareness regarding the threat posed by virtual kidnappings, and will continue to investigate and refer these types of cases for prosecution, the bureau’s statement read.
It also offered a web address people can visit to submit tips online: tips.fbi.gov .
Seguin citizens, Brown said, also may contact SPD’s crime prevention office at 830-386-2582 for questions regarding suspicious phone calls or messages received on social media platforms.
