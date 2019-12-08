Monday is the filing deadline for candidates hoping to run in the March 2020 primary elections, and a few notable candidates face contested races on Republican ballots at the local level.
Prospective candidates still have until close of business Monday, Dec. 9 to file, so even more contested races are possible.
“Multiple candidate races are sheriff, county commissioner Precinct 1, constable Precinct 2, and then on the larger scale races, congressional District 15, state board of education district 5 and the 25th Judicial District,” Karen Hale, Guadalupe County Republican chair, said Thursday afternoon.
The Texas secretary of state’s website maintains a list of candidates who have filed.
In the United States House of Representatives District 15 race, Tim Westley, Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, and Ryan Krause plan to face off for the GOP nomination for the right to challenge Democratic incumbent District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales of McAllen in November.
Guadalupe County Commissioner Greg Seidenberger will be challenged by Grumpy Azzoz during the primary. Both will look for the Republican endorsement to try to represent Precinct No. 1, where Seidenberger is the incumbent.
For the Precinct No. 3 commissioner’s seat, two candidates had filed as of Saturday afternoon, and neither was incumbent Commissioner Jim Wolverton. Michael Carpenter and Cedric Edwards had signaled their intentions to run for the Republican nomination.
Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and Jimmy Harless are poised to compete for the Republican nod for county sheriff during the upcoming primary.
Harless’s constable seat had two filers. Trey Kelly and Mark Reyes both signed on to compete for the nomination to run for the seat on the Republican ticket during the general election.
Incumbent Bill Old hopes to hold off challenger Jacqueline Phillips Ott for the Republican nod to attempt to retain his district judgeship on the first 25th Judicial District.
For state board of education, District 5, two candidates have filed to run on the Republican ballot. They are Robert Morrow and Lani Popp.
On the Democratic side, two candidates announced their intentions to run for their party’s nomination to try to win the board of education seat. They are Letti Breshahan and Rebecca Bell-Metereau,
Guadalupe County Democratic chair Duane McCune did not return calls seeking comment.
Candidates wishing to run in the primary elections file with their party chairs. The parties don’t wade much into the contests, Hale said.
“When it comes to the primary, the party stays neutral on the candidates,” she said. “It’s incumbent upon them to run their campaigns.”
The party offers equal support to each primary candidate, Hale said. Party leaders don’t weigh in on races or guesstimate their possible outcomes, she said.
That’s not the party’s job, nor is it the job of the party chair, Hale said.
“Our job is to get people on the ballot and once the wash comes out of the primary, we back them all the way to the general election,” she said.
Several candidates had filed to run in other races but no one had filed to challenge them for those seats as of Friday afternoon. Other filings included incumbent Constables James Springer (Precinct 1), Michael Skrobarcek (Precinct 3) and Harvey Faulkner (Precinct 4). Incumbent Daryl John filed to retain his job as tax assessor-collector, and incumbent David Willborn as county attorney.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28.
For election information and updated lists of candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
