Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.