A group of local college students gathered to volunteer Saturday at Seguin Animal Services to play with pups and entertain kittens all in the name of helping others.
The group of around 26 Texas Lutheran University students came to the shelter to continue their university’s 10-year tradition of helping the community every fall.
“I’ve always liked doing community service,” 18-year-old political science major and TLU freshman Christian Molina said. “One day in freshman experience class H.O.T. Dogs was mentioned, which is an event that allows people to come to TLU with volunteer needs, and those needs are filled by TLU students. I figured what better opportunity than this to go have a little fun.”
H.O.T. (Helping Others Together) Dogs Annual Day of Service is an opportunity for students to learn about different community-based organizations and meet some area residents. With a theme this year of “Pass the Torch,” representatives of the school were scheduled to be out from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday for the annual event.
H.O.T. Dogs, which is organized by the university’s Center for Servant Leadership, is a way for Bulldogs to get involved. It is just one of many such attempts at fostering community involvement, according to information provided on the university’s website.
More than 370 students signed up to join in this year’s festivities, said Morgan Klaser, director of the Jon and Sandra Moline Center for Servant Leadership at TLU. The H.O.T. in H.O.T. Dogs stands for Helping Others Together, and of course the dogs is short for the school mascot, Klaser said.
Seguin Animal Services was just one among the 17 different organizations listed to receive help during this year’s H.O.T. Dogs services day. However, Molina said that once the shelter was available, offering his help was a no-brainer.
“I have a dog at home named Phoebe,” Molina said. “She’s the best dog in the world. So I have a really deep passion for animals. There were many options to choose from when it came to helping people, and originally Seguin Animal Services wasn’t on the table. All of a sudden in our group chat, our peer mentor said, ‘hey, there’s an opening at the animal shelter,’ and all of us said, ‘Yes, let’s do that one.’”
Responsibilities for the young volunteers varied from cleaning up puppy pee to washing dishes, while playing with and walking the animals was the most popular of actives, Seguin Animal Services volunteer coordinator Gina Gregory said.
“The students started out by helping us catch up during the day. They did a lot of dishes, cleaning kennels and racks,” Gregory said. “We also have a lot of fun by getting them to help us socialize the animals. They do this by going on walks and getting them out of the kennel or the room where they’re at. Getting the animals out of that crate they’re in 24 hours a day makes a huge difference on the animals. It helps them breathe for a little bit and just kind of stretch. So we try to make it fun, but also as a way to help us.”
The work can get messy, said 19-year-old Jordan Mendoza, a TLU sophomore majoring in business management and communications. Mendoza, who also manages the volunteer peer group as a peer manager, is rewarded by doing the dirty jobs because he believes it is for a good cause, he said.
“My favorite part was definitely playing with the animals, of course,” Mendoza said. “It’s great just knowing that we’re making an impact with animals, even though cleaning up the poop and the pee is no one’s favorite task to do. But knowing that we can help them in any way is great.
“The people at Seguin Animal Services have so much to do. So any way we can help out, I feel like that’s making an impact.”
As the event came to a close late Saturday morning, Gregory applauded TLU and its students for their hard day’s work.
“H.O.T. Dogs is a great event,” Gregory said. “It’s just amazing that they teach their student’s community outreach and volunteering. Most of the students and other schools that I know of don’t have events like this. It helps get the students out of the school environment that we all know, it’s stressful, but it also teaches them that this is something that people do and people need to do daily.”
