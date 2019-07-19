After 18 months of road work and $2.4 million, the work on Strempel Road was officially completed Wednesday and celebrated with the cutting of a red ribbon.
The ceremony marked the end of the reconstruction project that created a wider, more durable road that connects State Highway 123 Bypass with State Highway 123 Business north of Interstate 10.
“(It was) just a little road that was getting beat to death with car, after car, after car cutting across trying to get over to 123 from 123 (Bypass),” Seguin Mayor Don Keil said. “Now, we have this beautiful, very well-engineered, heavy-duty road that can take pretty much any kind of traffic that we can put on it.”
For about a year and a half, Cox Construction Company rebuilt the road based off of the engineering specifications drawn up by TRC, according to a written statement from the city.
The project included reconstruction of the road and concrete pavements, widening the street to include a continuous turn lane, curbs, gutters, inlets and a sidewalk; and drainage, water and utility improvements, the news release said.
“Strempel Road is a major connector between State Highway 123 and Business 123. With our Utilities Center and Rave Gears nearby, Strempel Road sees a large amount of heavy truck usage,” Seguin’s Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “Traffic utilizing the roadway is only expected to increase due to future development of land on the north side of the roadway. The new concrete road will be able to withstand the increased volume of vehicle traffic and heavy truck traffic.”
The road was constructed to handle the continued growth in the area from new businesses and residences, Keil said.
“I think this industrial area here, with all of the developments going on, it (the road) can handle everything that is coming out of there, plus connect all of the development that is happening on the other side of 123 Bypass with this part of Seguin,” he said.
The mayor applauded all of the crews and employees for the work they put into completing the project.
“Thank all of you guys for doing such great work,” he said. “It is just another piece of making this community a better place, a little bit at a time. We can really make it something great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.