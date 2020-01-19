It took months of hard work and patience, but Kaylie Cerda, 15, saw her efforts realized when she led her grand champion steer, Earl, onto the auction floor stage.
Kaylie was one of 401 children in 4-H and FFA programs from Guadalupe County and the surrounding areas who sold their animals and handmade projects on Saturday during the 79th Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show auction at the Seguin Events Complex.
Earl, a Simmental, sold for $12,000, outselling last year’s grand champion by $2,000. About a million dollars was expected to be raised by the end of the day Saturday, Jason Mooney, co-chairman of Guadalupe County Livestock and Homemakers Show said.
“We’ll get close to a million dollars that the children can take back and put in their college funds or continue their education,” he said.
The auction wrapped up the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show, which Mooney said went well and had a large turnout.
“There are a lot of buyers here, a lot of local businesses and a lot of families that support the children,” he said. “It takes a village to raise a child. The children are really, really excited. They’re getting a lot of money and they’re really happy about it.”
The experience of winning grand champion steer excited her, Kaylie said.
“I had reserve two-years in a row a couple of years back, but this year is my first year winning and I am really excited,” she said.
The reserve grand champion steer winner, 16-year-old Kyla Beck, said it was a blessing to have such great cattle and compete with them.
“It was so great,” she said. “After the past two years of winning the show, it was so much fun. I was glad I was able to be at the top again.”
Her calf, Whalen, sold for $6,000, and is an American Breed Cross steer. Kyla said it took hard work to raise him.
“He is one of my favorites, he is so sweet. He walks into it,” she said. “When he was little, I would work him and he would fall asleep while I was setting him up. He’s always been my favorite. And I was so glad I was able to win with him.”
A lot of hard work went into raising her steer, who she also described as sweet.
“Every day we have to wash and rinse, brush them off and blow them dry,” she said. “You have to work with them to get them super sweet and to where they walk into their sets. It’s a lot of work that has to go into it.”
Matthew Marek, 11, won grand champion broiler for his chickens, which sold for $4,500, topping last year’s grand champion by $2,000.
Matthew doesn’t regret the hard work that went into raising his animals.
“I had to feed them, give them water and change their shavings,” he said.
The experience taught him to be more responsible, he said.
The show and auction are important to teach kids work ethic and responsibility, Mooney said.
“Most of the children that have animal projects, when the weather doesn’t cooperate, they go out and they have to feed their animals and take care of them. They have to clean up after them, whether it’s rain, sleet, snow or whatever,” he said. “It teaches them that work ethic and later in life they can be productive citizens.”
Kaylie offered advice for others interested in showing.
“Never give up on what you are looking for,” she said. “Never stop. If you lose, keep on going, you will get there.”
Kyla said showing is a learning experience and offered similar advice for others to be persistent.
“Don’t expect success in the first run that you do it,” she said. “As you get older and as you keep showing, the closer you get o your senior year, that’s when you learn the most and that’s when you grow and you become a whole new person.”
This year’s grand champion steer sold for $12,000, swine for $6,000, lamb for $6,000, goat for $6,000, rabbit for $2,900, turkey for $2,500 and broiler for $4,500.
The reserve grand champion steer sold for $6,000, swine for $4,000, lamb for $4,250, rabbit for $1,800, turkey for $6,000 and broiler for $2,000.
