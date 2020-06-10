The Mid-Texas Symphony’s 43rd concert season will take audience members on an adventure spanning from the dunes of Arabia to the corners of a galaxy far, far away.
This season, classical music lovers can serenade their souls with a mixture of Mid-Texas Symphony staples along with several compositions aimed at tingling the adventurous bones in attendees’ hearts.
“We want to take everyone on a journey,” Mid-Texas Symphony Music Director Akiko Fujimoto said. “Each concert is designed to be its own micro journey, and we want the whole season to feel like a journey too, and we want everyone to come on it with us. Every single [concert] is different from the other. What we’re trying to do this season is we’re trying not to do five or six of the same types of concerts. We’re trying to vary the format a little, but we’re still trying to keep the traditional format intact.”
‘Scheherazade’
The season will kick off Sept. 13 at Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium with Rimsky-Koraskov’s “Scheherazade,” based on “One Thousand and One Arabian Nights” along with Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman.”
“‘Scheherazade’ is such an old favorite for orchestra musicians,” Fujimoto said. “We play it all the time, and usually the focus is not on the story itself, but the heroine. I thought it was interesting that the heroine is represented by the violin and I thought why not pick up on that. So we’re starting with ‘Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,’ which is a really short, 3-minute piece. And I thought if we [did] it first, it makes us appreciate the strength of ‘Scheherazade’ and how clever she was.”
The middle of the performance will feature a Marcello oboe concerto played by Mid-Texas Symphony principal oboeist Jennifer Berg, Fujimoto said.
“It’s going to be a really beautiful concert celebrating strong voices,” Fujimoto said.
‘New Braunfels 1845’
Next up on the season’s list is New Braunfels 1845, which will feature compositions like the film score of “The Magnificent Seven” and “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music.” The show will lead audience members through a musical hark back to the area’s past on Oct. 18 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
“This celebrates the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels, and we programmed it so that through the music, it traces the journey of Prince Carl of Solms coming from Germany to Texas in 1844 and 1845,” Fujimoto said. “The concert is mostly based on his diaries from his travels. It’s all music that is familiar to concertgoers. We’re doing pieces that kind of reflect the culture that he may have encountered on his journey and the feelings that he might’ve had.”
Charles Yang will also make an appearance performing Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E minor”.
“He’s performed with Mid-Texas many times before — since he was a young prodigy, and we are happy to bring him back,” Fujimoto said.
‘Home for the Holidays’
Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium halls are taking a trip to the North Pole this season during Mid-Texas Symphony’s Dec. 13 show: “Home for the Holidays.”
The symphony’s 22-season veteran and former Music Director David Mairs will make a return to conduct the Christmas-themed romp featuring holiday jingles like Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” Wendel’s “Bolero Boy,” Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “O Holy Night” performed by the New Braunfels children’s chorus.
‘The Soldiers Tale’
The Mid-Texas Symphony will take a storied approach with its fourth concerto “The Soldiers Tale” on Feb. 21 at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, featuring narration by David Ferguson on a soldier’s story who has dealings with the devil.
“We’re excited about a new type of concert featuring the chamber players from the Mid-Texas Symphony,” Fujimoto said. “The main piece is called ‘The Soldier’s Tale,’ and it’s a piece where there’s a narrator telling a story of a soldier coming home from war, and there’s a devil and a violin and a princess, and it’s a wonderful story told both in words and music, and I think [guests] will really enjoy it.”
‘Star Wars and Beyond’
Fujimoto is hoping to bring a wave of nostalgia to science fiction lovers across the area with the symphony’s fifth concert “Star Wars and Beyond,” on March 28 at the New Braunfels Civic Center .
“I think we’re all children at heart when it comes to ‘Star Wars,’ it speaks to all generations, and that’s exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted our regular concert goers and fans to come, but I also wanted people who’ve never come to a Mid-Texas Symphony [concert] to come,” Fujimoto said. “We want people to know that we play all kinds of different music, and we have all kinds of different things in our bag of tricks. We just want to diversify our offerings and just do things that I think will be really well received.”
The lineup includes compositions such as the “Imperial March” and “Princess Leia’s Theme” along with other popularly-known performances like “Ride of the Valkyries” and “Pomp and Circumstance.”
“Half of it is going to be classical music, famous classical music, or excerpts and when you listen to it you might say ‘oh that sounds like Star Wars,’” Fujimoto said. “We wanted to go both ways — for people who know ‘Star Wars’ — we want them to enjoy hearing pieces that are new to them, the classics. And for people who love classical music, they’re going to know them and if they don’t know the ‘Star Wars’ music too well, we want them to say ‘oh it sounds like something I know.’”
Those who attend can channel their inner Jedi as Fujimoto is encouraging attendees to dress in their best “Star Wars”-themed attire for a costume contest after the show.
“We’re gonna do a costume contest to take the audience favorites of who looks the best in their ‘Star Wars’ garb,” Fujimoto said. “We want it to be interactive with the audience, and we think ‘Star Wars’ is so important to everybody. We want you to be part of the concert, not just being in the audience. I think it’ll be really fun to celebrate something that we all love so much.”
‘Pines of Rome’
Fujimoto is taking guests to Italy for the symphony’s bombastic final concert on April 25 at Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium.
The explosive finale to the season will begin with string students from the Suzuki studio and host compositions like Montgomery’s “Starburst” and Sarasate’s Fantasy on “Bizet’s Carmen” with guest performer Eric Gratz on the violin.
“We’re very excited that Eric Gratz, who we were supposed to have on the last April show that was canceled, is able to come and join us this next April,” Fujimoto said. “He’s playing something different from what he was supposed to, but we are very, very grateful to Eric for being flexible and being available again because he’s the master of the San Antonio Symphony.”
This marks the second year at the helm for Fujimoto, who said this year’s lineup was directly influenced by what she learned over the course of the 2019 season.
“I’ve been an orchestra conductor for a long time, so I have a database of certain repertoires and things that I know I can do with the orchestra,” Fujimoto said. “I’m still learning, but the first year was very successful. We learned a lot, and I feel like this next season, we were able to apply what we learned in the first year to plan for it. I think it’s just gonna keep getting better the longer we do this so we can get to know the two communities.”
If coronavirus-related barriers arise preventing the concerts from commencing, the orchestra is ready to go virtual, Fujimoto said.
“We’re trying to build up our repertoire of non-traditional things like doing more digital things and, over the summer, the musicians have been giving us videos, blogs and Spotify playlists to share with the patrons over email,” she said. “That’s just for the summer. We will never replace our symphonic concert, but I’m hoping all this activity over the summer will prepare us so that if we have to do something non-traditional, whether in person or virtually, we will be prepared.”
Tickets for the season can be purchased online at www.mtsymphony.org , by phone at 803-463-5454 or at the Mid-Texas Symphony office located at 1000 W. Court St. in Seguin.
