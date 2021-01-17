If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Wayne Stalsworth directs Seguin Alternative School students toward the tasks at hand for the day Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden started by Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin.
Patrice Turner, Seguin Alternative School social emotional learning teacher, helps a male and female student pull weeds Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin. Students work in the garden to satisfy community service hours or as a reward at the school.
A pair of Seguin Alternative School students plant collard greens Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n, a community garden started by parishioner at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and where students work off community service hours or do it for fun in Seguin.
One Seguin Alternative School student passes a plant to another through a fence as they prepare to embed the soon-to-be produce Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
A student takes care to plant vegetables Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, as part of a Seguin Alternative School program where students may score community service hours at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
Seguin Alternative School Administrator Allison Gillentine (from left) and Patrice Turner, social emotional learning teacher, look on as Wayne Stalsworth picks out vegetables at the Garden of Eat’n community garden started by the church Stalsworth attends, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Seguin.
Wayne Stalsworth (left) and a Seguin Alternative School student make light work of weeds Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden as part of a program the school uses to educate its youth in Seguin.
Wayne Stalsworth shows off the hydroponic system in the greenhouse as Seguin Alternative School Administrator Allison Gillentine checks out the plants Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
Wayne Stalsworth directs Seguin Alternative School students toward the tasks at hand for the day Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden started by Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Patrice Turner, Seguin Alternative School social emotional learning teacher, helps a male and female student pull weeds Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin. Students work in the garden to satisfy community service hours or as a reward at the school.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
A pair of Seguin Alternative School students plant collard greens Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n, a community garden started by parishioner at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and where students work off community service hours or do it for fun in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
One Seguin Alternative School student passes a plant to another through a fence as they prepare to embed the soon-to-be produce Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
A student takes care to plant vegetables Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, as part of a Seguin Alternative School program where students may score community service hours at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Alternative School Administrator Allison Gillentine (from left) and Patrice Turner, social emotional learning teacher, look on as Wayne Stalsworth picks out vegetables at the Garden of Eat’n community garden started by the church Stalsworth attends, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Wayne Stalsworth (left) and a Seguin Alternative School student make light work of weeds Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden as part of a program the school uses to educate its youth in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Wayne Stalsworth shows off the hydroponic system in the greenhouse as Seguin Alternative School Administrator Allison Gillentine checks out the plants Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Garden of Eat’n community garden in Seguin.
Thanks to a community garden in town, some of Seguin ISD’s students can clean up their records if they’re willing to get their hands dirty.
Since this school year began, students from Seguin Alternative School have pitched in planting and weeding at the Garden of Eat’n community garden on property owned by Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. Some students participate for enjoyment while others receive credit for court-mandated community service hours under certified teacher supervision, Principal Erma Freeman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.