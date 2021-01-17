Thanks to a community garden in town, some of Seguin ISD’s students can clean up their records if they’re willing to get their hands dirty.

Since this school year began, students from Seguin Alternative School have pitched in planting and weeding at the Garden of Eat’n community garden on property owned by Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. Some students participate for enjoyment while others receive credit for court-mandated community service hours under certified teacher supervision, Principal Erma Freeman said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

