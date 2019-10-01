The Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is chilling the champagne and ready to pop the cork in honor of breast cancer awareness.
The hospital is hosting its third annual Mammos and Mimosas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5 at the GRMC patient tower lobby at 1215 E. Court St.
“It’s a day of shopping and screening at our facility,” Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Chelsea Maldonado said. “We’ll also have door prizes and pampering stations. We bring in local vendors that are women’s focused or women-centered and it can be shops or anything fun for women to do for a day. We also talk about the importance of screening annual mammograms and share the technology that we have here at the facility. So we just want to stress the importance of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and showcase everything that we have to offer the community.”
With more than 20 local vendors, the event is sure to be a hit, Maldonado said. However, the star of the brunch likely will be the Kendra Scott trunk show.
“This is the first time that we’ve had Kendra Scott at Mammos and Mimosas, and they will be giving a percentage of their proceeds back to the foundation of the hospital,” Maldonado said. “The money earned will be going directly into the cancer assistance fund for the foundation. So we’re still bringing a monetary value back into the foundation which supports cancer, including breast cancer. We’re just trying to do as much as we can for our community, and I think Kendra Scott will be a fun success because a lot of people really enjoy them.”
The event also will provide mammogram screenings for a handful of attendees. Due to limited time, only a few people with appointments will have the opportunity to get a screening, Maldonado said.
“We already are booked up that day,” she said. “Normally on Saturday’s, we don’t have mammograms scheduled. So it’s a special time, but we bring in staff to get that done day of. We say it’s a limited time because it’s not normal hours for us, but we still want to offer it during an event that’s focused on mammograms.”
In addition, the center is using the event as an opportunity to educate event-goers of the benefits of 3D mammograms.
“At our facility, we have 3D mammography, as well as your standard 2D mammography, and we will have a radiologist on-site that day that can certainly answer any questions anyone will have,” Maldonado said. “Our director of imaging and some imaging staff will also be present to talk more about it. They will definitely have plenty of things to explain to the community.”
The event also offers a variety of appetizers prepared by the center’s chefs along with the free-flowing mimosas, Maldonado said.
“The vendors can certainly sell items, and we promote them to do so, but you can just walk through, and grab a small bite to eat and a mimosa,” she said. “We’ll even have non-alcoholic beverages like juices and coffee as well. The food differs each year, but it comes from right here at our cafe. Our chefs are the ones that build up the menu, and we like to offer small bite’s so that you don’t have to sit down. It’s not a full meal where you’re going to get full but we’re thinking it’s more of a brunch-style menu.”
For more information on Mammos and Mimosas visit, www.grmedcenter.com/mammos/ .
