Little League Opening

Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen and Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols deliver the first pitch of the Seguin Little League season during opening ceremonies on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Starcke Park.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

For a year, the Seguin Little League fields sat empty.

The complex was devoid of the sounds of the bats cracking as a ball was hit and parents cheering their favorite player to make the play or round the bases.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.