Navarro Intermediate School’s cafeteria was filled with more than 100 eager sixth-grade students as they learned about the possibilities of coding.
An hour-long presentation called “Hour of Code” was given to each grade level — fourth- to sixth-grade — presented by Thomas Wilson, a GISP Cityworks Architect at GISinc.
In his talk, Wilson used many different examples of coding, possible career paths and demonstrations of online games and educational videos.
“This presentation is really just to get the word out,” Wilson said. “My background is in GIS (Geographic Information Systems), and when I asked, ‘Who here knows about it,’ only one or two of the students actually knew. So I wanted to get the word out and explain what it is and how we can use it through coding and application development, and to bring up the next generation of geographers and hopefully get some folks interested.”
During the presentation, Wilson walked the students through some of the “basics” of coding. As he continued, the complexity of the topics increased, going further into detail on how the skill can be used in the real world.
“I wanted to show them what they’re currently doing and put that into context so that they can say ‘Hey, I’m starting here, but eventually I can get there,’” Wilson said. “I wanted to focus on things that they could relate to, like flying in an airplane, parking, tracking people around spaces and things like that so that they could align with and connect with versus some kind of abstract concept that makes sense to us, but as kids, they just don’t know.”
Teachers handed out computers which were used to access coding activities to keep students engaged, Navarro Intermediate Instructional Technologist Crystal Just said.
“We want to expose these kids to computer technology because a lot of them don’t know the possibilities,” Just said. “Some of them think that ‘I like computers, but I really like football. So if I’m looking for a career choice, I’m going to put computers on the back burner because I really want to do football stuff.’ They don’t realize at this age that they can combine their passions.”
Wilson was “challenged” by students who were asked to propose interests of their choice as he explained how those topics could be pursued through coding.
These topics ranged from video games, basketball to “close-quarter combat.”
Navarro Intermediate sixth-grade student Clara Rogers, 11, said the talk was the beginning of a future interest in the field.
“I thought the presentation was really good,” Rogers said. “I find it really interesting how much technology has progressed so far. It’s advancing so fast, and I would really like to figure out how that works.”
Although he has had experience with coding in the past, Navarro Intermediate student Lawson Yates, 11, said after hearing what Wilson had to say, he would further look into what possibilities are available to him.
“I thought that he (Wilson) did a very good job presenting,” Yates said. “He definitely knew what he was talking about. We’ve done a little bit of coding at school and some of my old schools, but I think it would be a fun idea to maybe look into it more.”
Wilson said students today have much more exposure to coding than in the past and that it could be why more students are interested.
“It’s really exciting to see kids starting this young with coding,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t as easy to get into as it was when I was young. So now, getting to see them progressing even from the fourth-grade group to the sixth-grade group, you can really tell the difference in their abilities and what they know about coding. I think the early exposure is definitely related to their interest; perhaps it’s their curiosity about ‘I’m clicking this button. I wonder what makes it do what it does.’ Their immersion with technology is in every aspect of their lives, so I believe it’s a natural curiosity.”
Navarro Intermediate Principal Bobbi Supak says presentations like Hour of Code are essential to her students’ education.
“I think it’s the way that our world is going,” she said. “Our kids come in, and a lot of them at the fourth- and sixth-grade age have more computer background than even we do. We’re not a one-to-one, so not every student has a device here, but they do have access in the classrooms, and we need to make sure of that. I’m glad that we have local people that are willing to come in and talk to our kids and give them these types of experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.