Donna Maske took a close look at each piece of artwork hanging in front of her inside the Women’s Building at the Seguin Events Complex.
Before she moved on from one group to the next, she jotted notes for the teachers after she finished judging the kindergarten art entries.
“The teachers did a really good job with their projects,” she said. “I enjoy doing this. For the pre-kindergarten, we wrote notes to the teachers telling them all of the good things we saw in their work.”
Maske joined a host of judges looking over the entries in the home arts contest Thursday morning at the Guadalupe County Fair.
Each group focused on a subcategory within a larger division including antiques, arts, crafts, canned goods, handiworks, baked goods, field crops and horticulture.
“I think the art entries have grown,” Maske said. “They’re all really nice. Being a retired art teacher, it makes me really happy that the teachers are taking the time and effort to put their kids’ work in here. I remember how much work it is to gather it all up and bring it in here.”
Art wasn’t the only area where judges saw an increase in entries, Home Arts Committee chairperson Barbara Wright said.
“We’ve got quite a few entries and some good quality stuff,” she said. “We’ve got quite a few young people doing things and we have an abundance of crafts and artwork. There is a lot of the young people.”
Wright said she enjoys seeing the work the children do each year and watching how they grow.
“Some of the quilting projects, you watch what they made last year and then see what they made this year and see how they are progressing and growing in their crafts,” she said.
The home arts entries and winners will be on display throughout the duration of the Guadalupe County Fair, which officially kicked off Thursday night.
Pre-fair events included the annual barbecue cook-off, mutton bustin’ blowout, ropers’ contest, scarecrow contest, and school tours.
On Friday, the fair will host various events including the fair parade kicking off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Austin and College streets. The march will wind its way south on Austin Street to the fair grounds.
The Trade Fair and Expo, Fair Market and carnival will begin at 11 a.m. The Kid’s Coral will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the dance pavilion and the kids hot dog eating contest will start at 5:30 p.m.
The PRCA Rodeo will open at 7:30 p.m. with the Little Miss Roundup presentation. Brandon Michael will open for Chris Colston at 9 p.m. on the dance pavilion.
Saturday’s events will include steer, lamb and goat shows at 9 a.m., the Best Dressed Western Wear Roundup at 10 a.m., pet show at 12:30 p.m., fiddlers contest at 1:30 pm. and the Fair Queens’ Contest at 5:30 p.m.
The PRCA Rodeo will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the theme Tough Enough To Wear Pink. Rodeo goers are encouraged to wear pink. For every person wearing pink, the Guadalupe County Fair Association pledges to make a donation to a cancer cause.
Sunday’s events will start off at 9:30 a.m. with Cowboy Church, before fair gates open at 10 a.m., followed by goat roping at 1 p.m., a food challenge contest at 1:30 p.m. and more.
For more information on the events, visit www.gcfair.org/ .
