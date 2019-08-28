Authorities say three people worked together recently to steal weapons and other items from vehicles parked at local motels, and now Seguin police officers are trying to get help finding the culprits.
Two of the males, both said to have had slender builds, went through parked vehicles and stole items, while the third person served as a driver, Seguin police spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said.
“The trio traveled from parking lot to parking lot rummaging through vehicles before stealing three handguns, a Lenovo laptop (computer) and miscellaneous items from three different vehicles,” she said.
The weapons stolen were a Tarsus PT111G2, a Springfield SD and a Glock 22, Brown said.
The vehicle burglaries occurred between about midnight and 1 a.m. Aug. 3. Three suspects in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drove to the motel parking lots.
They stopped and burglarized vehicles at America’s Best Value Inn, TownePlace Suites and the Holiday Inn Express, Brown said. They shattered windows on two vehicles to force entry, she said. Security cameras recorded one of the suspects breaking into a pickup truck, Brown said.
The footage provided a description of the clothes one of the suspects wore during the vehicle burglaries, she said.
“The surveillance cameras captured a subject crawling through a window of a pickup he shattered,” Brown said. “This subject was wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored cargo shorts with red boxers or shorts underneath his pants.”
SPD investigators asked for help in the case. Anyone who knows anything should call Detective Jonathon Gonzales at 830-379-2323.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
