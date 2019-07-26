A local barbecue joint was named one of the top 20 finalists in a best of Texas showdown.
Recently the top 20 finalists were announced for the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best. Among them is Davila’s BBQ.
The program is a way for Texas businesses to showcase their most coveted goods to qualify for various prizes.
“It’s an open application process for small businesses throughout the state of Texas to apply for a chance to make it to our top 20,” H-E-B Public Affairs Associate Julie Bedingfield said. “Finalists will present out their products for the chance to be crowned Texas Best and have the chance to be on the shelves in our stores.”
Davila’s BBQ co-owner Adrian Davila presented numerous items from the restaurant’s menu to the program. But what really caught the eye of the organization was Davila’s BBQ’s special dry rub, beating out more than 800 other applicants.
“It’s actually my grandfather’s original recipe that he came up with,” Davila said.
“We’ve been operating with it since 1959 and the uniqueness of the rub is that we use it on all of our barbecue. We put it on our beef, brisket, chicken, lamb ribs and our pork ribs. I’ve even used it on salmon. It’s a versatile rub but it’s basic. It’s mostly just table salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper, so it’s a simple recipe but just a little outside of a typical texas rub.”
This is not the first time that the barbecue joint has received positive attention for its work, and Davila attributes that to the love and backing of his local community.
“I’m extremely proud,” Davila said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have a cookbook. I’ve been fortunate enough to be on some nationally televised shows and even more fortunate enough of having the community of Seguin support us all these years. Having the opportunity to go on retail shelves and sell to people from all over the state goods that originated here in Seguin really speaks up the whole community.”
Applying to the program can be quite an undertaking. To apply, business owners must go through a series of judging panels where winners are selected based on different categories like quality, marketability and product readiness, Bedingfield said.
Although he is a nationally known pit-master Davila looked to his wife to get through the application.
“It’s a pretty long process,” Davila said. “We started in March, luckily my wife Sarah Davila helped me immensely with that because I can cook a lot of barbecue and a lot of food, but I’m just not good with the organizational aspect of these sorts of things.”
Hearing the news of the rub’s placement in the top 20 was more than just a victory for the Davila family and the restaurant, it was the perfect Father’s Day gift as well.
“We got a letter inviting us to the store in San Antonio and I thought we were going to have to pitch the rub again,” Adrian said. “But they came out with all these balloons and pageantry and said we were finalists. It was really special because it happened right before Father’s Day and I had my dad with me, so giving him something to further the family business is one of the best presents that I could ever give him.”
In addition to bragging rights and the opportunity to be on store shelves, finalists of the Quest for Texas Best have a shot at winning cash prizes if they can make it to the final judging round on Aug. 7.
“We have a third place, a second place, a first place and then a grand prize winner,” Bedingfield said. “They all get a cash prize, but the grand prize winner gets $25,000 and the title of Texas best. From there, first place gets $20,000, second place gets $15,000 and third place will get $10,000. Our buyers will also work with many quest finalists so some will make it to shelf depending on how they develop their businesses.”
If Adrian wins the grand prize, he plans to use the money to further enhance the family business as well as make some improvements to his ranch.
“The building is quite old but over the last five to seven years we’ve probably done over 80 to 90% of a renovation because we want to make sure the customer’s experience is good,” Adrian said.
With the restaurant’s success, Adrian hasn’t lost sight of what he believes to be most important.
“The focus is always going to start with providing good barbecue to the good people of Seguin,” he said. “If you go to the restaurant, my dad is still right there in the front. If I’m not there in the front, I’m off doing other things in the kitchen or in the back. We’re definitely still that same family-run hands-on operation that we’ve always been. Seguin’s what made us and that’s what comes first.”
