After figuratively helping to open the doors nearly 45 years ago at the Fiesta Ballroom in Seguin, legendary Tejano performer Little Joe is returning this weekend to wow the crowd.
And he’s doing it in celebration of his own 79th birthday, no less.
“I played it, I believe, for the grand opening,” Little Joe said. “It’s well known and it’s one of my favorite dance halls to perform. It’s a good stage, everybody can see, it’s good seats. It’s always good to get back to Seguin and entertain the people there.”
Little Joe Y La Familia was established in 1959, initially known as Little Joe and the Latinaires, according to a biography on the website littlejoeylafamilia.com . The band has been performing for decades, and Little Joe’s voice only seems to be getting stronger, said Lydia Marie Trevino, whose family built the Fiesta in 1976 and operates it to this day.
It’s an honor to have Little Joe back in town and at the ballroom, she said.
“He’s from an era that’s gone. It’s kind of nostalgic to hear him,” Trevino said. “He’s been around forever. He’s a treasure.”
Little Joe Y La Familia’s music has stood the test of time. The band’s status is undeniable and having them perform in Seguin is special, said Ernesto Leal, District 1 Seguin City Council member.
Many people admire the lead singer and his style of music, Leal said. That famous musicians who have known such great success traveling the world and entertaining, enjoy returning to play in Seguin says a lot about this town. It says a lot about Little Joe as well, Leal said.
“He’s been around and entertaining a lot of folks, here in Seguin and sometimes people come from all over,” the councilman said.
“It’s an honor, it’s an honor well deserved,” Leal continued. “We just don’t want Little Joe to think people in Seguin don’t think about him. We just want him to know Seguin is going to think of him forever.”
To that end, the city of Seguin has drawn up a proclamation naming Saturday as “Little Joe Y La Familia Day” in town, Leal said.
“Whereas Little Joe Y La Familia played the very first concert that was held at the Fiesta Ballroom in Seguin when it opened its doors to the public in 1976...,” read the proclamation. “Whereas, 43 years since their first performance at the Fiesta Ballroom, we welcome Little Joe Y La Familia back to Seguin for a special performance in celebration of Little Joe’s 79th birthday. Now, therefore, I, Don Keil, mayor of the city of Seguin, hereby proclaim Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, as Little Joe Y La Familia Day in the city of Seguin in recognition of Little Joe’s 79th Birthday.
“I wish Little Joe well as he celebrates this momentous occasion with a concert this evening at the Fiesta Ballroom.”
Leal and Keil expect to read the proclamation at the show, Leal said. The evening will kick off a month-long celebration that will include several other stops to perform in venues across Texas, Little Joe said.
His birthday isn’t until Oct. 17, but that won’t stop him and La Familia from partying from Oct. 5 through at least Oct. 25 and maybe a little longer.
“That’s how this thing goes for my birthday,” Little Joe quipped. “By the time I do get to my birthday, I’m so damned tired of celebrating, it’s like, ‘Wow, what’s so happy about getting older.’”
Of course he says that in jest.
It’s the crowds and the feedback from those crowds that bring Little Joe great enjoyment, he said. The touring allows him to give back and contribute to joy as well as donating time and resources to social issues, Little Joe said.
Overall, he feels he has a great life.
“I enjoy life. I love people,” Little Joe said. “I make friends and have created friendships. I have pen pals in Japan.
“I’ve toured all over Europe and all over the United States. It’s just amazing for me to be able to enjoy all these opportunities.”
Little Joe Y La Familia will perform Saturday at the Fiesta Ballroom. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the concert will last until about 2 a.m. Fiesta Ballroom is located at 735 E. Interstate 10 in Seguin.
