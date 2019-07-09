The city of Seguin is giving the residents of two local subdivisions a second chance to connect into city sewer services, potentially saving them money.
Seguin City Council unanimously approved for the residents at Deerwood Circle and Sunrise Acres subdivisions to connect into the sanitary sewer collection system at the original fees that were in place when the sewer improvements were made about 10 years ago during a meeting July 2.
“Back in December of 2009, there were some sanitary sewer improvements installed in the Deerwood Circle and the Sunrise Acres subdivisions as part of motivation out there to get the residents in time to connect to the installed sanitary sewers,” City Engineer Dave Rabago said.
At the time of the improvements, the residents had from Dec. 1, 2009, to Dec. 1, 2014, to connect with a tap fee of $470 and an impact fee of $1,213 for a total of $1,683.
“The fees at the time were essentially honored for a period of five years after the improvements were installed,” Rabago said. “The way the code works is that a resident is not required to tie into an existing sanitary sewer system unless their septic system fails. Since then we have received several inquiries from residents in those areas where they would like to be able to honor those sanitary sewer connection fees that were in place.”
With council’s approval, the residents will have the opportunity to connect to the services at the original fees as compared to the current fees of $3,942, which city council is allowing them a year to do.
“What happened initially, and I live out there, is everyone’s septic tank was working well so we didn’t have many people take advantage of it,” District 8 City Councilman Mark Herbold said.
“Over time we have had situations, but it’s been so high they just pay the repairs over and over again. This would get everybody on board in a year.”
There are currently 34 homes in Deerwood Circle with septic systems and 18 in Sunrise Acres, Rabago said.
Herbold said with proper promotion, he thinks they could get residents on board within the year.
“I really want to make sure we have good plans made to promote this because I don’t want to be here in five years going ‘oops, we should’ve, could’ve, would’ve,’” District 6 City Councilwoman Fonda Mathis said.
However, Mayor Don Keil added this is residents’ last chance.
Kendy Gravitt, a resident of the Deerwood Circle subdivision, thanked Seguin City Council for approving the connection after she proposed the idea to city council at a meeting last month.
“I just want to say thank you to the staff for recommending approval for this connection for Deerwood Circle and Sunrise Acres to be extended for a year,” she said. “I also want to thank city council for your decisions that benefit the citizens of the city of Seguin. I appreciate all of your hard work and dedication to making Seguin the best place to live, work, play and prosper.”
The city plans to bring a proposed grant application to a later meeting that could possibly help offset the costs for the residents to connect to the city’s system, Assistant City Manager Rick Cortes said.
City Council approved to honor the original connection fees following a motion by Herbold and a second by Mathis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.