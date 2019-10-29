More people are heading to the poles, according to elections officials.
The numbers are in and county staff saw an increased amount of traffic in the first week of early voting this year than they did in the previous constitutional amendments election, the Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hays said.
From Monday through Saturday last week, voters cast 2,568 early voting ballots in the county, Hays said. For the same period in the November 2017 constitutional amendments election, early voters had cast 1,493 ballots, she said.
She could only speculate at the reasons why the numbers are up more than 1,000 votes, Hays said.
“I’d like to think that the voters are more interested in being a part of the election process than they have been in the past,” she said. “Or it could just be that they’re really excited about our new voting equipment. Or it could be that we have more registered voters in the county than we did in the last constitutional election.”
In November 2017, the county had 94,157 registered voters, Hays said. Currently, she has 102,224 registered voters on the rolls, she said.
Early voting began Oct. 21 in the county. There are 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot for voters’ consideration. The cities of Schertz and Cibolo, as well as the Green Valley Special Utility District and Prairie Lea ISD have local races on the ballot.
Constitutional amendment ballots seek answers from voters on issues such as the raising of up to $200 million for water projects in economically distressed areas, prohibiting an individual income tax, increased distributions to the available school fund, and much more.
“There were many more local entities having elections in the November 2017 election. That, to me, makes it more interesting that we do have a higher turnout this time so far,” Hays said. “We’re not done yet. We still have another week and historically the second week of early voting has a higher turnout than the first week.”
Early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remaining days. Friday is the last day to vote early for this election. Election Day is Nov. 5.
“Typically, the last day of early voting is the heaviest turnout,” Hays said. “We would rather we had an even distribution of voters throughout the entire early voting period but voters do what’s convenient for them and that’s why we’re here so that when they’re ready to vote, we’re here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.