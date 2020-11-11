As call volumes continue to increase for police to respond to mental health emergencies, Seguin Police Department recently received a leg up to help answer those calls for even-handed assistance.

Seguin Police Department recently accepted a federal grant from the Justice Department to fund a full-time mental health peace officer. The officer will work with a team of law enforcement and mental health specialists out of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, Police Chief Terry Nichols said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.