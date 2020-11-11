If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Crisis intervention team members Deputy Nicholas Stubblefield (left) and Mental Health Police Officer Martina Wissmann prepare to respond to calls involving people possibly in mental health crises outside Bluebonnet Trails Community Services offices Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Seguin.
Seguin Police Officer Martina Wissmann with the crisis intervention team poses next to her patrol unit outside Bluebonnet Trails Family Services, where the team helps calm police interactions with community members in mental distress Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Seguin.
Checking on a possible call for help Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, is Seguin Police Officer Martina Wissmann, a mental health police officer with the crisis intervention team at Bluebonnet Trails Community Services in Seguin.
Deputy Nicholas Stubblefield (left) and Mental Health Police Officer Martina Wissmann, stand next to their patrol units ready to respond to calls involving mental health crises with the help of case workers at Bluebonnet Trails Community Services on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Seguin.
Deputy Nicholas Stubblefield shows off a tele-video room where people in mental distress may speak with mental health professionals while Stubblefield and other members of the crisis intervention team stand by Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Bluebonnet Trails in Seguin.
Members of the crisis intervention team — Officer Martina Wissmann (left) and Deputy Nicholas Stubblefield — stand outside the office of their partners in the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Bluebonnet Trails in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A sign outside shows where mental health services are offered at Bluebonnet Trails Community Services on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Seguin.
As call volumes continue to increase for police to respond to mental health emergencies, Seguin Police Department recently received a leg up to help answer those calls for even-handed assistance.
Seguin Police Department recently accepted a federal grant from the Justice Department to fund a full-time mental health peace officer. The officer will work with a team of law enforcement and mental health specialists out of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
