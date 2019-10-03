Safety and transparency is on the mind of the Seguin Police Department’s leadership.
Currently, the agency is in the process of upgrading some of the department’s technology to give officers the equipment they need to do their jobs and to provide the community a transparent look into what the department does, Chief Terry Nichols said.
The department received 10 new patrol vehicles earlier this year, each equipped with an upgraded camera system, including body cameras for police to record their interactions with the public away from patrol vehicles. The department bought an additional 18 body cameras for officers not assigned the new vehicles and will continue to expand the purchase and distribution of the new tech, Nichols said.
“Law enforcement is constantly evolving. We are thankful our city management team, along with the mayor and city council, recognize the need for our staff to be equipped with the best possible video technology in the field,” he said. “Body-worn cameras will be a new addition for the department. This tool will be used to increase transparency while aiding in documenting evidence for criminal prosecutions.”
Seguin Police Department’s 10 new Chevrolet Tahoes added to the fleet in August are equipped with WatchGuard dashboard cameras. The devices pair seamlessly with body-worn cameras made by the same company, Nichols said.
All other patrol officers check out one of the 18 additional body-worn cameras when they begin their shifts and turn them in once they’re ready to clock out for the day. Nichols’ plan is to eventually have enough cameras that he can assign a device to each officer, the chief said.
The department intends to work within its budgetary confines to buy at least another 30 cameras. Nichols thinks the best idea is to purchase them all from the same company, which he said is on the leading edge of the industry.
“The cameras are almost $10,000 a pop,” he said. “If you make these types of investments, you don’t want to keep switching them out.”
The dash cameras are activated in four different ways, Nichols said. If an officer activates the overhead lights in the vehicle, the camera starts rolling. If the vehicle reaches a certain speed, recording starts. The cameras activate if the vehicle is in a crash. Or an officer may manually turn on the camera.
The system also remotely downloads captured footage to a server where the images are stored, Nichols said.
However, the individual body cameras that officers currently check out have to be placed on a base for the information to be downloaded, he said.
Overall, the system impresses the chief.
“It’s pretty robust; it’s pretty slick,” Nichols said. “We haven’t had any issues with them yet.”
He isn’t the only one who thinks the units are advantageous for the department.
“I’m already using the body camera,” Sgt. Marcos Martinez said. “As far as the video quality, it’s impressive.”
Martinez said he started his career about 20 years ago and in-car camera systems were not being used. VHS tapes were the new thing, but with the digital age rolling in, camera systems like the one the department is upgrading to is commonplace in law enforcement, he said.
“The goal is to capture as much evidence as we can to get a successful prosecution,” Martinez said.
High-functioning video cameras allow a layer of protection, he said. It not only protects the people who can point to recorded footage in the event an officer conducts himself improperly, but also it helps officers show interactions in the event they are falsely accused of wrongdoing, the sergeant said.
“It offers checks and balances,” Martinez said. “It allows us to show transparency. People do make mistakes, on our side and all sides. We’re all human.”
WatchGuard in-car cameras will continue to be installed in all new vehicles as the department acquires them, Nichols said. They will be assigned to patrol personnel over the next few years until each officer in each vehicle has a WatchGuard system, he said.
“Our goal is to give every officer their own, including me,” Nichols said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
