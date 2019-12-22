The McQueeney Lions Club shared the holiday spirit Thursday morning by filling pantries of 50 families in need.
The food was distributed at McQueeney Elementary School with Lions unloading and transporting dozens of boxes of food from their vehicles to be donated to specific students and their families.
“This is great,” McQueeney Elementary School Principal Meredith Stadler said. “There’s a lot of kids that we have that don’t have the money, so they benefit from this, and they also see that there are people in the community that they can still rely on.”
The families slated to receive the boxes of goodies are selected based on their financial situation, Stadler said
“We have a list of students, and the boxes are assigned to different families that we think probably aren’t going to be able to have a nice holiday meal,” she said. “So they (the Lions) donate those boxes to us, and those go home with families starting today. Every year, they donate anywhere from 25 to 50 families.”
McQueeney Lions Club member Leonard Sosa said the 50 donated boxes were filled with items such as ham, turkey and potatoes, and are geared toward lasting the families through Christmas and beyond.
“They’ll have enough to actually have several meals,” he said. “So hopefully, that will help them not only at this time but for a long time to come. The gesture on our part is small, but we’ve had a lot of feedback over the years on how happy they are to receive this. It just warms our hearts because we’re trying to do the best thing for the community.”
The process of collecting the funds for the food is a year-long process, Sosa said.
“We collect monies from the bingo that we hold at McQueeney Lions Club and all the profits we have to give out to the community,” Sosa said. “So its always been our pleasure to help out McQueeney Elementary School since they are in our community. We’ve got a lot of volunteers that go
year-round to help this project.”
Although Sosa has been a Lion for some time, this is his first year at the helm of the food drive, which has been an annual part of the holiday season for more than a decade.
“It’s my first new year to actually take over this project,” he said. “We’ve had a gentleman that has been doing it for 10 plus years. Since this is my first year, I just reached out to my fellow Lions, and they are all always willing to help out. They see the benefit, and they see what we’re trying to do for the school, the kids and the families.”
