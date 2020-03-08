The stars were out Thursday night as a local nonprofit held its annual fundraiser to help Guadalupe County residents fight cancer.
About 300 people, mostly women, attended the sixth annual Guadalupe County Bras for a Cause event at the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum. A final tally of funds raised was not available Friday, but there was no limit to the amount fun had at the Hollywood-gala-themed bra auction, said Sydney Miller, a founder and board director for Guadalupe County Bras for a Cause.
“We were hootin’ and hollerin’,” Miller said Friday with a bit of rasp in her voice. “You would be able to point out anybody in town who was there [Thursday] night. They all sound probably a little bit like me.”
Bras for a Cause raises money for the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation’s Cancer Assistance Fund.
During the event, 10 elaborately decorated bras were put on display. Sponsors decorated the bras and returned them to event organizers.
Then, scantily-clad male models strap on the supportive undergarments and strut their stuff during a live auction. Women bid on the bras as the models dance for dollars — which goes back to the cause.
Bids could be combined, increasing the amount of charitable donations collected for each bra. The top earning bra Thursday night went for a combined $17,000-plus, Miller said.
The Hollywood theme came with a new twist not seen at the prior five events, she said. Models chose movie themes, dressed in character and danced in front of a screen on which projected a clip from the movie they chose, Miller said.
“The guys have dressed up in themes before but we’ve never had it to this caliber with the movie screen behind them and the movie screen playing parts of the movie while they’re doing their thing,” she said. “The red carpet, it was fabulous. The women went all out. Everybody came in their ball gowns and dressed up. It’s really fun to watch the ladies fall into the part and dress up. This is our second year to have a theme and they did fabulously, they did a great job.”
Mannequins dressed in bras from prior events lined the red carpet holding the place of paparazzi, Miller said. And the women who walked the carpet were dressed to the nines, she said.
“Every lady wants a reason to dress up for something. Sometimes we like to get dressed up,” Miller said. “They came out in long dresses, ball gowns. It was great. They all dressed for the red carpet event.
“It was like we were going to the Oscars or the Grammys.”
Attendees showed support while having a good time for a good cause, Miller said.
The funds raised remain in this area to help those here who need it, she said. None of it could be possible without the charitable people of Guadalupe County, Miller said.
“We want to thank the community for coming out and supporting the community. These ladies came out strong,” she said. “They came out to celebrate and have a great time but they really helped raise money for these people and that was awesome. We can’t do this without the community.”
