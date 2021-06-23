If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Sweet Treats owner Commie Holmes tops a cornbread cupcake with macaroni and cheese, followed by mashed potatoes and gravy and garnished with a piece of fried chicken for the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Sweet Treats team serves up Soul Food cupcakes and savory sides in honor of Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Commie Holmes serves up her popular Soul Food cupcake in honor of this year's Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sweet Treets.
Sweet Treats owner Commie Holmes tops a cornbread cupcake with macaroni and cheese, followed by mashed potatoes and gravy and garnished with a piece of fried chicken for the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Seguin city councilwoman Monica Napier-Carter dishes out a serving of cabbage during the Juneteenth celebration at Sweet Treats on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Monica Carter and Brooklyn Holmes prepares an order of savory sides and desserts during Sweet Treats' Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
DJ D Tryne spins tunes while customers wait in line at Sweet Treats for the business's Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
A Seguin business owner served up a little soul in her celebration of Juneteenth this weekend.
Commie Holmes, owner of Sweet Treats, swapped out her traditional decadent desserts for a more savory option on Saturday as she dished out her popular soul food cupcakes — a cornbread cupcake topped with macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a piece of fried chicken.
