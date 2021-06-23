A Seguin business owner served up a little soul in her celebration of Juneteenth this weekend.

Commie Holmes, owner of Sweet Treats, swapped out her traditional decadent desserts for a more savory option on Saturday as she dished out her popular soul food cupcakes — a cornbread cupcake topped with macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a piece of fried chicken.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

