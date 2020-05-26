County residents will see an increase in days and hours for early voting for the upcoming primary runoff elections, and a reduction in polling locations.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Abbott moved the primary elections to July 14 and extended the amount of days voters have to cast early ballots. Fewer of the normal places Guadalupe County citizens cast early votes are available in the weeks leading up to and the actual election day, Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said.
“Due to the pandemic, not all of our locations for early voting and election day that we normally use were available,” she said. “We had to do reductions in those regards.”
Usually she has six locations available for early voting and 34 on election day, Hayes said. This time around, however, there will be only four early voting locations and 28 places to vote on election day.
Guadalupe County voters can cast ballots at any of the open locations during scheduled voting hours, Hayes said.
Early voting will be available in each of the county’s four precincts. Voting locations include the Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milan St. in Seguin; the Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road in Schertz; Grace Church, 3240 FM 725 in New Braunfels; and New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775 in New Berlin.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 29 through July 2 at each location. They will be open 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday July 6 through Friday July 10, Hayes said.
“We want voters to have the opportunity to vote,” she said. “Hopefully, this gives them the chance to come in before work, or after work, whatever works with their schedule. Likewise, that Sunday voting is often convenient for voters as well.”
Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 are national holidays so no ballots will be cast in-person on those days, Hayes said. Voters should know about the break in early voting and prepare accordingly, she said.
“It was a little different for us because we don’t normally have a federal holiday that falls in the middle of early voting,” Hayes said. “The biggest thing with that was it might be confusing for voters because we don’t usually have that happening.
“We just don’t want them to come to any of the early voting locations thinking they can vote July 3 and July 4 and then be disappointed because there’s no voting.”
A greater number of polling places will be open for business on election day, the elections administrator said. Voters will have 28 voting centers from which to choose to cast their in-person ballots on July 14, Hayes said.
Taken out of the list will be Vogel Elementary School, Remarkable Health Care, Texas Lutheran University, the Columbus Club of Seguin, Central Texas Technology Center, and Cross Point Fellowship Church, she said.
“All of these election day location reductions happened strictly due to pandemic-related availability of facilities,” Hayes said.
And pandemic-related precautions will be taken to ensure polling places are as safe as possible, she said. She and members of her staff are receiving instructions on ways of helping to make voting safer, Hayes said.
“We’ve worked with the emergency manager to make sure we’re obeying all social distancing requirements,” she said. “We’ll be sanitizing all of the equipment and doing everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our voters.”
That includes adhering to maintaining 6-feet of distance between people voting and in line, Hayes said. The distancing could make lines appear longer as they stretch due to the requirements.
She hopes that doesn’t discourage people from joining those lines and doing their civic duties, Hayes said.
“It may not be that they have a large number of voters ahead of them, it just might be that we’re being mindful of social distancing,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to get the voters checked in and through the line as quickly as possible. We want voters to come out and vote. Whatever time works best for them, just come out and vote.”
