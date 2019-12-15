A local scout recently earned his Eagle rank after he answered a prayer and provided a comfortable place for people to sit in the Faith Lutheran Church’s prayer garden
And that is just the start of what new Eagle Scout Luke Stewart has in store, said Senior Pastor James Craver of Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin. The pastor praised the 13-year-old for his efforts to complete a project that brought him one step closer to earning his Eagle badge in the world of Boy Scouts of America.
“I bragged on him ... that many of our presidents, many astronauts, all had (being) Eagle Scouts in common,” Craver said of Stewart. “Folks who’ve been in scouting, especially who’ve moved up in the ranks, generally accomplish great things in life. They’re used to doing the best they can for God and country, and they typically end up doing great things in life.”
To become an Eagle Scout, Stewart needed to come up with a charitable project that benefits his community beyond scouting. He had to raise funds and complete the project, have it vetted by scout leadership and then he was granted the rank of Eagle Scout.
Stewart came up with an idea to help the church and pitched it to his pastor.
“He asked me, ‘Pastor, is there any project I could do as an Eagle Scout that could help the church,’” Craver said. “We talked about a number of options and the one he settled on was we talked about folks coming by here needing a place to rest, whether they’re passing by or coming here and needed a shady place to sit down.
“He built a combination bench that folds up into a picnic table or picnic table that folds to a bench.”
The tables were built for Faith Lutheran’s prayer garden. It’s a quiet spot surrounded on three sides by vegetation and that contains a 15-by-20 foot patio, Craver said. He said it’s a wonderful place for people to sit and reflect or pray.
For his part, Stewart had an idea of what he wanted to do for his project and speaking with the pastor confirmed that he was on the proper track, the Navarro Junior High School eighth grader said. He raised money, bought materials and put in the time, energy and effort to complete the job, Stewart said.
His handy work building the benches impressed even himself, the teen said.
“I didn’t expect them to come out this good and the fact that we exceeded his expectations makes it more fantastic,” Stewart said. “They were all amazed and a lot of people wanted me to make more and sell those.”
Steven Stewart, the boy’s father, said people at the church really liked what they saw from the young craftsman.
“They asked him (one) Sunday if you’re going to go into business and start selling them for yourself,” Steven said. “And if so, how many can we get before Christmas.”
He and his wife have put all three of their sons into scouting and worked with the boys to ensure they go as far as they can in BSA activities, Steven said. Their 8-year-old son is a Cub Scout. Their oldest son is 16 and also an Eagle Scout, Steven said.
Luke has an uncle and a grandfather who also attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
“My wife and I have dedicated our time to scouting as the main extracurricular activity for the kids,” Steven said. “We really believe in the program and think it’s a good start to boys becoming men.”
She oversaw much of what Luke did to complete his project, Jennifer Stewart said. She acted as a mentor and helped provide guidance for Luke, who is a member of Troop 119 out of New Braunfels, Jennifer said.
Completing the project took a combined total of 142 hours from pricing materials and fundraising through building and presenting the finished project, she said.
After he gave his final presentation, Luke was granted the status of Eagle Scout.
The family is proud for Luke to be taking the next step in his scouting career, Jennifer said.
“We’ve always just loved the program, thought it instilled good values, the kinds of values we wanted our kids to have,” she said. “We’ve always just enjoyed the activities with scouting and figured they would as well. They do, they really do love it.”
Luke said he is excited to achieve the same rank as his uncle and grandfather but, maybe more importantly, also his big brother. He has no intention of resting on his laurels.
After earning his Eagle designation, the teen hopes to go even further in scouting and help others go further as well, Luke said.
“I would love to continue scouting,” he said. “I would like to help with other scouts around my age try and get their Eagle so we can all be Eagle Scouts. I have a younger brother who is currently a Bear. I would like to help him and he can get his Eagle Badge.”
