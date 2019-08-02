A local Jimmy Buffet lifestyle club plans to party like they’re in Margaritaville this weekend, all in the name of charity.
The Seguin Parrot Head Club is dreaming of pulling in more than “Two Cheesburgers in Paradise” with its annual Pfling on Saturday.
“It’s partying with a purpose,” Seguin Parrot Head board member Toni Winters said. “We started the club nine years ago and we all have fun and love Jimmy Buffett and his lifestyle and his music. So we decided to have this big party and invite people to come and have drinks and dance and have food and have a wonderful time.”
The “Pfling” will host all manners of entertainment ranging from an appearance by Texas musician Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reefs to a live and silent auction.
“We will have our live auction which has some great items that have been donated to help raise money,” Winters said. “We have things like Spurs tickets, Adirondack chairs, and quilts. We also donate items for the silent auction as well, from food certificates to nails certificates, to baskets with fun things in them. Everybody’s welcome. It’s a friendly, friendly place. We just do it for the charity.”
The Pfling is the Parrot Head Club’s only fundraiser of the year. However, last year the club managed to raise several thousand dollars from the event in addition to the group’s monthly gatherings in which they hold small raffles at various locations, Winters said.
“We just have a great time and raise money,” she said. “Last year we gave $27,000 away in one year through our fundraising efforts to 17 local charities in Seguin and New Braunfels. Since this is our annual fundraiser we want to make big money to give back. We cover everything from elder care to hospice to Relay for Life, The Humane Society, Christian Cupboard, and the 100 Club.”
The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. at the McQueeney Lions Club at 3211 FM 78.
“We usually have between 200-250 people come out to the fundraiser,” Winters said. “Since we started the club we have loved to give back. We’ve gone to different venues and we’ve even been outside in August until we decided we could have it at a facility and now we’re inside in the McQueeney Lions Club.”
The event includes food and beverages.
Tickets for the event are $45 and are available for pre-sale at Gift for Gourmet, the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce, from any member of the Seguin Parrot Head Club or online at eventbrite.com . A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door for $50.
For more information about the Seguin Parrot Heads Club or the upcoming Pfling, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/seguinphc/ .
