Dealing with the sometimes overwhelming grief following the loss of a loved one often can take different forms.
During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic’s presence in the United States, families were forced to find new ways of grieving as social distancing requirements called for funeral sizes to be limited, if they were held at all.
But things are beginning to loosen up as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott phases in an opening of the state’s economy. Restrictions remain in place but they are not as stringent as they were back in March, said Jessica Rodriguez, funeral director for Palmer Funeral Home in Seguin.
“Now families are able to have a little bit more support. They’re able to have a little bit more people at gravesites since it is an open-air area,” she said. “I feel like things are falling back into some sense of normalcy even though there are some restrictions. It’s just starting to feel more normal.”
Back in March, some family members weren’t allowed to gather for funerals for fear of spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Then restrictions were eased and places where funerals are held were allowed to have ceremonies with 10 or fewer people before opening up further to limit venues
to 25% capacity, Rodriguez said.
The limits severely diminished ceremony sizes and forced families to make some tough decisions, she said.
“Of course, there are more than 10 people a lot of the times in most families,” Rodriguez said. “Just that would cause people to be upset. It made it feel like others didn’t matter. They had to pick and choose the important people or it made it seem like they were really important.
“It was just picking and choosing who could come in.”
Watching the families struggle with the restrictions sometimes broke her heart, the funeral director said. She knows the restrictions were about safety, and most families understood as well.
But at a time when emotions are already all over the place, dealing with more heartbreak made some families feel more hurt, Rodriguez said.
Some families put off the ceremonies to be held at later dates, said Tres Hewell, owner and funeral director at Tres Hewell Mortuary Inc.
“Many times what I’ve noticed is that ... those families we have postponed celebration of life services until a later time for those that want a large gathering when restrictions are lifted,” he said. “I have mine listed out ready to call as we see restrictions lifted. I have eight or 10 still pending celebrations.”
He has to work through scheduling, work with the different clergymen at houses of worship and managers at different event centers to plan the services, Hewell said.
He said he has to keep up with the sometimes fast-changing rules and regulations regarding social distancing in the midst of the pandemic.
“When people lose a loved one, it’s a hard enough time,” Hewell said. “This has been harder especially early on when we had to have such limited services. We are getting more restrictions lifted and hopefully we can again see where more people are getting together.”
Indeed changes are coming.
Officials at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio announced beginning June 9 they would resume committal services and military funeral honors for families interring their loved ones there, according to a written statement recently released.
“We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired,” Cemetery Director Aubrey David said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”
The national cemetery has been open for burials and visitations throughout the pandemic but began March 23 deferring committal services and military funeral honors, the release read.
Services will be limited and all attendees will be required to practice physical distancing between people of different households and wear face coverings, according to the release. People will be encouraged to frequently use hand sanitizer and stay home if sick.
Larger services can be put off until later when all restrictions have been lifted, the release read.
Locally, funeral directors await the day when services can get back to the way they once were.
“I just am looking forward to having funeral services back to 100% normalcy where we can have evening visitation and having everybody back to honor the family,” Rodriguez said. “It’s special being able to come together and honor the life of someone.”
