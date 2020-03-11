The Seguin community came together to clean up the neighborhoods near Park West and have some fun on Saturday.
The annual Pachanga and Neighborhood Cleanup day was hosted by the West End Neighborhood Project, with assistance from the city of Seguin, Texas Lutheran University and Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Those who came out helped remove trash from neighborhood streets, learned about services available to the community and played games.
Jacob Gore, crew leader with the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department, who assisted with the neighborhood clean-up, said Texas Lutheran University students helped as part of their annual day of service, Day of the Dogs.
Sophomore Riley Dale, Texas Lutheran University Bulldogs offensive lineman, joined his teammates in helping clean the neighborhood. He said they had cleaned up a lot of trash.
“We’ve filled up about four or five of these big containers,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people helping us out.”
Dale said he enjoyed helping the community and hoped the trash clean-up helped.
“It’s always good to have a community service and I feel like it’s good to take care of the community that’s taking care of us,” he said. “It’s a lot of trash, so the streets are going to be a little bit cleaner.”
At the former Juan Seguin campus, Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church and other organizations put on a party for those who stopped by. There was a lot that people could do, Martha Rinn, Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church member, said.
“This is the Pachanga. It’s a community event where everybody gets together and there are games to play, food to eat and representatives with information,” she said.
Among those in attendance were the Seguin Police Department, American Red Cross, Seguin Planning and Codes, Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers, Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Kendra Pacheco, with Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity, said the Pachanga and West End Neighborhood project helps to bring awareness to the west side of town.
“I think awareness is huge,” she said. “There’s many booths here today that have an awesome amount of knowledge for the community to better help them and know what’s out there for resources. It’s just amazing to see the community come together.”
Pacheco said she has seen positive reactions from those who had stopped by.
“There’s a lot of freebies here and everyone likes free things, but also just in that you’d be surprised on how many people do not know what’s out there,” she said. “So, they’re very excited to have tangible things and for their kids as well. They’re also having a good time with the games and fun activities for the kids.”
Members of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, which recently purchased the Juan Seguin campus, used the event as a way to introduce themselves to the neighborhood, Rinn said.
“We’re a welcoming congregation and we want to make sure that everybody feels welcome to participate in whatever way they want,” she said.
Rinn also praised the West End Neighborhood Project and TLU students, who were hard at work cleaning up the neighborhoods.
“They’re awesome. The TLU students are fantastic,” she said. “The whole football team was over here a while ago. I had a case of water in my car I needed to get out. All these guys come rushing over to help me out. They’re all awesome.”
