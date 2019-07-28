A local couple is helping fill the cupboards and bellies of community members who are struggling to make ends meet.
Guadalupe County Attorney Dave Willborn and wife, Stephanie, have partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to bring the mobile food pantry to Schertz and Seguin this week.
“Back in October last year, I got in contact with the San Antonio Food Bank and my wife and made a deal that for a certain cost we would get five mobile food banks brought to the county from the San Antonio Food bank,” Dave said. “We did this so we can feed people in Guadalupe County and so they don’t have to drive to San Antonio to get to those resources.”
With school out for the summer, families struggle more to ensure food is on the table, Dave said.
“We have thousands of food insecure children in the county and summer time is the worst time of the year because there is no lunch or breakfast provided like at the schools,” he said. “It’s especially hard during summer time at the end of the month when checks are running lean. It’s harder for a lot of these families to feed their families.”
More often than not, families have to make difficult decisions about where money is being spent, Dave said.
“My wife and I have a conversation every day of ‘what are we going to have for dinner?’ We have never had to have the conversation of ‘are we going to have dinner?’” he said. “There are entirely too many families — especially in the summer time — that have to have the conversation of whether or not they are going to be able to have dinner.”
Dave said his family is fortunate, and wants to help their neighbors in need, and hopes to encourage others to do the same.
“We’ve been incredibly blessed by the people in Guadalupe County,” he said. “This is our home. We see a lot of need and too many people are turning a blind eye to the suffering of people who they don’t even know. We’re trying to number one provide that assistance and two provide that awareness to everyone else so that maybe they can start providing that assistance as well if they are able.”
Volunteers will serve up food for about 300 families at both the Schertz and Seguin distributions.
Additionally, families will have the ability to get new clothes that were purchased by the Willborns.
“Not only are we doing the food bank, my wife and I were also able to secure thousands of articles of brand new clothing for children of all sizes and ages to have for school,” Dave said. “At each of those we’ll have shirts, pants, shorts, skirts to be given to people who need assistance with their school clothes as well.”
The Schertz Mobile Food Pantry is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Guadalupe County Annex Building, 1101 Elbe Rd., Schertz.
The Seguin Mobile Food Pantry is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 in the Seguin High School south parking lot on Cedar Street.
Volunteers can show up starting at 8 a.m. both days to pack food and prepare for the distribution.
Dave and Stephanie are handing out vouchers prior to the distribution days, and will have some available on the day of the events.
“They’ll need to provide some information including the stated need to put food on the table,” Dave said.
To receive a voucher prior, email Dave Willborn at willborn.dave@gmail.com or call the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office at 830-303-613.
While the Willborns cannot accepting monetary donations, they encourage others to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank or volunteer their time.
“The other thing that can happen is that organizations can sponsor food drives,” he said. “They can contact the food bank or contact me and I’ll put them in contact with who they need to reach. I wold love for other organizations to get together and identify the need in this community that we have for food insecurity.”
