Big smiles greeted Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin’s Program Coordinator Alberto “Beto” Rincón as he gave a presentation Wednesday morning to Jefferson Elementary fourth grade students.
The morning presentation was a crash course in all things Dia de los Muertos and covered topics ranging from Calaveras poems to shrine offerings made during the Mexican celebration.
“It was really cool to learn about the Day of the Dead and what they celebrate and how they celebrate it,” 9-year-old Jefferson Elementary fourth-grade student Juliana Quinones said. “He (Rincón) was really calm about what he was doing, and it was really fun.”
For Quinones, the presentation was a comforting remembrance of lost loved ones.
“Mr. Rincón really made me feel good because my uncle died recently, and it reminded me of how nice he was to me and that he’s always going to be with me,” she said. “It just really made me happy because he’s always going to be happy on the Day of the Dead.”
Jefferson Elementary student Amaya Banbuskirk, 9, found existential inspiration when Rincón shared the work of Mexican illustrator and cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada to the class.
“My favorite part was about the guy who drew the cartoons about skeletons because we’re all gonna die and be skeletons anyway, so we should all just be ourselves,” she said.
In his talk, Rincón also took the time to quiz students on various different Spanish vocabulary words and explain the history of the holiday.
Rincón’s presentation was the result of a partnership between Seguin ISD, the Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin and their visiting artist program, which offers an array of activities to the school, ranging from water coloring lessons representatives to Ballet Folklorico, he said.
“With the holiday of Dia de los Muertos coming, we decided that this was a good opportunity to explain what goes on to these children so they could have a better understanding of the holiday,” Rincón said. “It’s all part of our mission to promote a better understanding of the Mexican American people through the arts, so it makes perfect sense to present it.”
The presentation was held in the classroom of 4th-grade math teacher Marla Cockerham, who said students waited long and anxiously for Rincón’s talk.
“The kid’s had seen Beto before because last year he came in and taught them an actual dance when they were third graders, and they got to present it in an assembly,” Cockerham said. “So the kids knew him, and they were super excited about him coming. I hope that the kids take away a respect for what the day of the dead represents and a respect for what Teatro is trying to do.”
Rincón also took the time to invite his young viewers to Calaveras y Poesia, an upcoming event hosted by Teatro aimed at sparking an artistic interest in students by encouraging the kids to create Dia de los Muertos altars out of shoeboxes.
“The event is sponsored by several influential figures like United Way, The Texas Commission on Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and it will be at Teatro’s Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 3,” he said. “Any student 8 to 12 years of age is invited, and we are going to have a small procession in our center, which right now is decorated for Dia de los Muertos, and the kids will bring their completed altar to our center to compete to win prizes.”
For more information on Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin or any of the center’s upcoming events, visit www.Teatrodeartes.org .
