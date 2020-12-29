As county commissioners noticed how dry the area was a few weeks ago leading to the upcoming New Year’s Eve, they tried to enact a ban to help keep county residents safe.

However, the drought index necessary to restrict sell and use of aerial fireworks wasn’t enough at the time, although leaders still thought the move a necessity, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.