Law enforcement officers have to be prepared for whatever comes their way.
That could mean subduing a suspect, chasing a fleeing perpetrator or deescalating a potentially violent situation. So they need the necessary tools to adequately handle each job, Guadalupe County Precinct 1 Constable James Springer said.
In an effort to prepare himself and one his deputies for everything, the constable recently obtained a new less-lethal device — a pepper spray device — for their utility belts.
Not long ago, he was updating his skills with the county sheriff’s office and learned about a new pepper spray-delivering system and thought it could do wonders in their arsenal, Springer said.
“I went to a training course there, not for this but during the training course they produced one of these and showed this is what they were looking at,” he said. “I got the information and got a hold of a salesman for it. He came out and showed it to us.”
His introduction to the new device — JPX America Inc.’s CLE — happened about six months ago, Springer said. About three months later, he and his deputy had the devices in hand, he said.
“There’s always different tools that are available for police work and there are all different types of levels,” Springer said. “We wanted something that was a truly non-lethal option to control a person. It’s important that you understand what that means. I mean nonlethal. This will not kill somebody.”
The CLE is shaped like a gun but it is not one. Instead of a projectile, it shoots out a thick, foam-type of pepper spray.
The result is a more condensed, tighter stream of an irritating substance to gain compliance from unruly or uncontrollable subjects.
CLEs deliver a more potent blast of pepper spray up to 23 feet without affecting everyone in a confined area, Springer said.
“Because it’s a thicker material, it doesn’t affect the entire room and everybody inside it,” he said.
After serving in law enforcement for decades, he’s seen a lot of changes, Springer said. He remembers way back in the day when officers had on their belts just a revolver and sometimes a nightstick.
Pepper spray soon followed as a non-lethal option, followed by other devices such as asps, Tazers, bean bag guns and weapons that shoot rubber bullets, the constable said.
The idea was that ways of quelling disturbances without seriously injuring someone were needed, Springer said.
“You have to remember when law enforcement is dealing with someone, they’re not always bad guys,” he said. “They might be someone with mental issues or someone having a diabetic emergency, you don’t want to cause more injury than what’s already done. Sometimes you really don’t know what you’re dealing with. You don’t know why the person is acting in a violent manner and failing to follow commands you’re giving the person to control the situation.”
Depending on the situation, officers sometimes have to take additional steps, Springer said.
“Sometimes you have to revert to the next level up,” he said. “In other words, if somebody’s not following your verbal commands and is posing a threat to themselves or others, you want something that will help you control the situation without hurting or harming somebody.”
Many of the newer devices still caused considerable harm, he said. Some didn’t do enough to consistently stop unwanted behavior.
Law enforcers using Tazers, for instance, needed to be nearly perfect shots and had to ensure the probes on the devices connected with the skin and didn’t get stuck in layers of clothing, which would render them useless, Springer said.
It caused law enforcement personnel to seek something better, and improvements continue to be introduced, he said.
“Hopefully, more people invent tools that can control a situation without substantial risk of life or injury, where that the officer is safe, people around in the situation are safe and the person being subdued is safe,” Springer said. “We want to know 100% that they’re going to walk out of that situation. I don’t think in my lifetime anybody is going to come up with anything perfect.”
The constable’s office currently is made up of himself, a full-time deputy, a part-time deputy and two reserves, Springer said. Only he and the full-time deputy carry the new device.
He bought the two units with budgeted money, which he has to keep an eye on as a responsible public servant, Springer said.
“I’m really careful on spending money,” he said. “I like the idea of having some new improved equipment. I get that, but I’m also really old school. We should be able to go out and do this job without all the fancy stuff.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
